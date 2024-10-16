Mitchell Marsh gears up to fill Green's void against India
Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is all set to take a bigger role in the next Sheffield Shield round. This comes as Australia deals with the loss of Cameron Green for the entire season due to a stress fracture in his back. Marsh's fitness and return to bowling have become pivotal for the national team, after Green's injury. Here are further details.
Marsh's fitness under scrutiny after IPL injury
Marsh, who will turn 33 on Sunday, has had his fair share of doubts over his ability to endure the rigors of bowling. Ever since he picked up a hamstring injury in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), he has bowled just four overs in the fourth ODI against England at Lord's last month. However, despite the concerns, Marsh is confident about his fitness and is looking to up his bowling loads against Tasmania in the Shield fixture this week.
Marsh's bowling role in Australia's pace attack
Last summer, Australia's frontline pace attack remained unchanged and Tests were played on bowler-friendly surfaces. Although Marsh wasn't heavily relied upon for his bowling skills, he delivered several useful spells. The upcoming five-Test series against India is expected to be more challenging, which is why Marsh will need to provide additional support with his bowling abilities.
Marsh dismisses speculation about opening batting
With Steven Smith returning to No. 4, Australia's selectors are expected to pick an opener instead of a direct replacement for Green. There has been some backing for Marsh to open the batting, following in his father Geoff and brother Shaun's footsteps. However, Marsh has dismissed the idea, saying his focus is on contributing as an allrounder without limiting how many overs he could bowl in the Tests.
Marsh expresses sympathy for Green's injury
Marsh also sympathized with Green, who is likely to be out of action for six months due to his back injury. He understood the initial shock that comes with such injuries but lauded Green's attitude toward the game. Marsh is confident that this setback will give Green an opportunity to return stronger than before.