Siraj's perspective on Test cricket

Mohammed Siraj defines Test cricket as 'respect': Details

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:38 pm Oct 16, 202412:38 pm

What's the story Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has aptly defined Test cricket as "respect" in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The video was released ahead of India's opening Test match against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Siraj gave his own unique perspective on the sport, saying, "If I have to define Test cricket in one word, then it is respect."

Siraj shares his experience of bowling with new ball

Further, Siraj went on to elaborate on his experience in the Test format, especially when bowling with a new ball. He said it is a feeling like no other, which is hard to describe. "When you bowl with a new ball in Test cricket, it's a different feeling altogether. So it's tough to describe," he said. His comments show the deep respect and reverence he has for the traditional format.

Ashwin equates Test cricket to life

Another Indian cricket stalwart, Ravichandran Ashwin, also spoke about Test cricket in the same video. He compared the sport to life itself, saying "Test cricket is nothing but life." He added that a disciplined lifestyle and good routine can go a long way in ensuring a player's longevity in this format of the game.

Jadeja and Yadav emphasize patience and consistency

Two other key players of the Indian team, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, also shared their insights on Test cricket. Jadeja stressed the importance of keeping energy and intensity up for all five days of a Test match. Meanwhile, Yadav stressed on the need of temperament and patience in this format. He said he loves the red ball as it lets him showcase his skills.

