Suryakumar Yadav, after the T20I series, is set to play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra on October 18.

The Ranji Trophy schedule has been revised to manage player workload, with an increased gap between matches.

Despite being left out after his only Test in February 2023, Yadav is determined to make a comeback, aiming to add to his 5,649 First-Class cricket runs through the Ranji Trophy.

Yadav is currently leading India in the T20I series against Bangladesh

Suryakumar Yadav set to play for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

By Parth Dhall 03:46 pm Oct 11, 2024

What's the story India's T20I team captain Suryakumar Yadav is likely to join the Mumbai squad for their Ranji Trophy second-round match against Maharashtra, starting October 18. The announcement comes as Yadav is leading India in a T20I series against Bangladesh, having already taken a 2-0 lead. The third and final T20I of the series will be played on October 12.

Yadav's participation confirmed by MCA source

After the T20I series, Yadav will be available for Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Maharashtra, which begins on October 18. A Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) source confirmed the news to The Indian Express, adding that Yadav has informed them about his availability for selection. If all goes as planned, he will be playing for Mumbai in this domestic match.

Ranji Trophy schedule revised to manage player workload

The ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy has been split into two phases, with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (50 overs) lined up in between. This was done due to bad weather in North India and to lessen player workload. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also increased the gap between matches from three days to four days, after cricketers complained of lack of recovery time.

Yadav eyes a Test return

Yadav played his solitary Test in February 2023 before being left out. Several other players have seized their opportunities and performed well ever since. Despite that, the dasher is still determined to represent India in whites again. He featured in Buchi Babu tournament and the Duleep Trophy earlier this year and now aims to participate in the Ranji Trophy. SKY has 5,649 runs in First-Class cricket to his name.