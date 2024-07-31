In short Simplifying... In short India swept Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20I series, despite initial struggles with the new ball.

India sealed the series 3-0 (Source: X/@BCCI)

India demolish SL 3-0 in T20I series: Key takeaways

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:30 am Jul 31, 202412:30 am

What's the story India registered a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series against hosts Sri Lanka. After recording comfortable wins in the first two games, they won the third T20I in the Super Over in Pallekele. Notably, this series was Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav's maiden assignment as India's head coach and full-time T20I skipper. Here are the key takeaways from the series.

Collapses

Sri Lanka's middle-order collapses

While SL's top-three batters Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kusal Perera were among the runs, their middle-order batters couldn't do much. The opener saw SL go from 140/1 to 170 all-out. The hosts were again poised at 130/2 in the second game but were restricted to 161/9. Chasing 138 in the third T20I, they were restricted to 137/8 after being comfortably placed at 110/1.

Struggles

India's struggles with the new ball

The Indian bowlers struggled to take wickets with the new ball. While SL didn't lose any wickets in the powerplay phase in the first and third games, they were only one down at the ninth-over mark in the second match. What saved the Indian bowlers is their ability to bounce back in the final five overs.

Dominance

Indian batters dominated the first two games

Indian batters were all over the Lankans in the first two games. The visitors compiled 213/7 in the opener as the likes of Suryakumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rishabh Pant scored 40 or more. They needed to chase down the revised target of 78 in eight overs in the rain-effected second T20I. Suryakumar and Yashasvi starred again as India prevailed in just 6.3 overs.

3rd T20I

India's collapse in the third T20I

Having clinched the series, India made four changes in the third game. SL bowlers were more clinical in the dead rubber as India were once down to 48/2. Shubman Gill (39), Riyan Parag (26), and Washington Sundar helped them post a respectable 137/9. The game saw Sanju Samson bag his second successive duck.

Part timers

Part-time bowlers starred for India

The series saw several specialist Indian batters roll their arm over. While Riyan claimed three wickets in the series opener, SKY and Rinku Singh took two wickets apiece in the solitary over they bowled in the final game. The bowling ability of specialist Indian batters will certainly reduce the burden on the designated all-rounders. It will also enhance the team's balance.