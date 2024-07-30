In short Simplifying... In short In a thrilling T20I cricket match, India clinched victory over Sri Lanka in a Super Over, completing a series whitewash.

Despite a shaky start, India managed a respectable total thanks to contributions from Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag, and Washington Sundar.

Sri Lanka's response started strong but collapsed, leading to a tie and the Super Over decider.

Notable performances included Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Maheesh Theekshana, and Wanindu Hasaranga for Sri Lanka, and Pathum Nissanka reaching 3,000 T20 runs.

The game resulted in a tie (Source: X/@ICC)

3rd T20I: India beat SL in Super Over, register whitewash

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:31 am Jul 31, 202412:31 am

What's the story India recorded a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series against hosts Sri Lanka. They won the third T20I in the Super Over in Pallekele. It was an absolute heist as SL couldn't chase down 138 after being 110/1 at one stage. Earlier in the game, India were restricted to 137/9 as the SL bowlers were clinical. Nevertheless, India prevailed in the Super Over.

India's innings

India post a paltry total

Debutant pacer Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Maheesh Theekshana were clinical with the new ball as five of India's top-seven batters were dismissed under the score of 15. Shubman Gill (39) and Riyan Parag (26) then added 54 runs for the sixth wicket before falling in the same over. Washington Sundar, who made a fine 25, took India to a respectable total (137/9).

SL's reply

Here's how SL responded

SL were off to a fine start. Openers Pathum Nissanka (26) and Kusal Mendis added 58 runs for the first wicket before Ravi Bishnoi removed the former. Nonetheless, Mendis found another potent partner in Kusal Perera as the duo added 52 more runs before Mendis departed. However, a shocking collapse meant SL (137/8) lost seven wickets for 22 runs and the game got tied.

Turning point

Dual-wicket overs from SKY, Rinku

SL needed just nine runs from the last two overs. Rinku Singh was introduced in the penultimate over and he took two wickets while conceding three runs. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav bowled the final over. He dismissed two batters and conceded five runs. Notably, both these players bowled for the first time in the T20I format.

Super Over

How did the Super Over pan out?

Sundar bowled the Super Over for India. He started off with a wide before conceding a single. The off-spinner sent back Perera and Nissanka in his next two balls, bringing an end to SL's innings. Needing three runs for victory, India prevailed in the very first ball as Suryakumar swept Theekshana for a boundary.

Theekshana

Three-fer for Theekshana

Theekshana took two wickets upfront before getting another in the final over. He finished with 3/28 in four overs. This three-fer has taken Theekshana's tally to 49 T20I wickets at a fine economy of 6.82. His best figures read 3/17. He now has six wickets against India (ER: 8.73). At home, he has raced to 15 wickets from 14 matches (ER: 7.07).

Hasaranga

Fine spell from Hasaranga as well

Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga bowled the match-turning 16th over, in which he dismissed both set batters - Gill and Riyan. He finished with 2/29 in four overs. The leggie now has 114 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.93. 17 of his wickets have come against India (ER: 7.84).

Nissanka

3,000 T20 runs for Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka, who ended up scoring 26 off 27 balls, brought up 3,000 runs in the 20-over format. Playing his 120th T20 match, Nissanka has raced to 3,012 runs. He averages around 27 (50s: 22, 100: 1). Nissanka has raced to 1,418 T20I runs for the Lankans, averaging 28.36. He has smashed 11 fifties.

Sundar

Washington Sundar's all-round show

Sundar starred with his three-dimensional display as he first made a crucial 18-ball 25 as India posted a fighting total (2 fours, 1 six). He then claimed 2/23 in four overs as both his wickets came in his final over. With this performance, Sundar has completed 44 T20I scalps at an economy of 6.94 and 160 runs at 13.33.

Information

Perera made 46

Perera scored 46 off 34 balls, having smoked five fours. SL's second-highest run-getter in T20Is, Perera has raced to 1,796 runs at 27.21 (SR: 131.29). 334 of his runs have come against India at 30.36 (50s: 3).

Information

Fine hand from Mendis

Mendis made 43 off 41 balls (3 fours). This knock has taken him to 1,727 runs from 70 T20Is at 25.39. His strike rate reads 133.77 as the tally includes 14 fifties. Versus India, he now has 324 runs at 36 (50s: 3).

Records

India and SL's records in the Super Over

India have now prevailed in all the four Super Overs that they have been involved in the T20I format. They previously beat New Zealand (twice) and Afghanistan in the one-over Eliminator. Meanwhile, SL now have two wins and three defeats in this regard. Both their wins came against New Zealand as they lost to South Africa , India and Australia.