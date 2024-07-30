In short Simplifying... In short In the 3rd T20I, Maheesh Theekshana's impressive bowling performance rattled India, claiming three wickets and bringing his total T20I wickets to 49.

Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga also shone, dismissing two set batters in the 16th over and finishing with 114 T20I wickets.

Both players' performances were instrumental in turning the match in their favor.

Maheesh Theekshana claimed 3/28 (Source: X/@ICC)

Maheesh Theekshana rattles India with three-fer in 3rd T20I: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:56 pm Jul 30, 202409:56 pm

What's the story Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I against India at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. He dented the visitors by scalping two wickets upfront before getting another in the final over. Theekshana finished with 3/28 in four overs as India were restricted to 137/9 while batting first. Here are Theekshana's stats.

Spell

A fine spell from Theekshana

Theekshana was on the money straightaway as he dismissed the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal for 10 in the second over. The mystery spinner then trapped Rinku Singh (1) in the fourth over. Theekshana then bowled two of the last three overs as Washington Sundar, who made a fine 25, fell to him in the 20th. Besides him, Wanindu Hasaranga (2/29) also claimed two wickets.

T20Is

50 T20I scalps loading for Theekshana

This three-fer has taken Theekshana's tally to 49 wickets from 52 T20Is at a fine economy of 6.82. His best figures read 3/17. He now has six wickets against India (ER: 8.73). At home, he has raced to 15 wickets from 14 matches (ER: 7.07). Overall, he has completed 165 T20 wickets as his economy is around 6.7.

Hasaranga

Fine spell from Hasaranga as well

Meanwhile, Hasaranga bowled the match-turning 16th over, in which he dismissed both set batters - Shubman Gill (39) and Riyan Parag (26). He finished with 2/29 in four overs. The leggie now has 114 T20I wickets at an economy of 6.93. 17 of his wickets have come against India (ER: 7.84).