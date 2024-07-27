In short Simplifying... In short The cricket world boasts seven players who have scored over 12,000 runs in Test cricket.

The list includes legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Alastair Cook, Kumar Sangakkara, and the latest entrant, Joe Root.

The list includes legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Alastair Cook, Kumar Sangakkara, and the latest entrant, Joe Root.

These players have not only amassed impressive run tallies but also hold various records, from Tendulkar's 51 Test tons to Kallis' unique double of 10,000 runs and 200 wickets.

Joe Root became the seventh batter with this landmark (Image source: X/@ICC)

Presenting batters with 12,000-plus runs in Test cricket

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:53 pm Jul 27, 202406:53 pm

What's the story Former England captain Joe Root has become the latest batter to complete 12,000 runs in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone on Day 2 of the 3rd Test against the West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Root became the second Englishman and seventh overall to touch the 12,000-run mark in the format. Here we look at all the batters in the 12,000-run club (Tests).

#1

Sachin Tendulkar- 15,921 runs

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar made and shattered a plethora of records in Test cricket. He is the leading run-scorer in the format, having racked up 15,921 runs from 200 Test matches at an incredible average of 53.78. The 51-year-old also holds the record of scoring the most number of Test tons (51). His tally also includes six double-tons and 68 half-centuries.

#2

Ricky Ponting - 13,378 runs

Ricky Ponting still remains the highest run-scorer from Australia in Test cricket. The former Aussie skipper owns 13,378 runs from 168 Tests, including 41 hundreds. He also racked up 62 fifties in his celebrated career as his tally also includes six double-hundreds. Notably, he has won the second-most number of Tests as captain (48 in 77 matches).

#3

Jacques Kallis - 13,289 runs

One of the greatest all-rounders, Jacques Kallis also features on this list. Kallis is the only player with the double of 10,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. He tallied 13,289 runs from 166 Tests at an incredible average of 55.37 (100s: 45, 50s: 58, 200s: 2). The medium pacer claimed as many as 292 wickets in the format.

#4

Rahul Dravid - 13,288 runs

Rahul Dravid is the fourth-highest run-getter in the Test arena. He is the only Indian batter besides Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar to have touched the 10,000-run mark (Test cricket). In a career spanning over 15 years, the 51-year-old amassed 13,288 runs from 164 Tests at an average of 52.31. He also owns 36 Test tons, 63 fifties, and five double-centuries.

#5

Alastair Cook - 12,472 runs

Alastair Cook is arguably the greatest batter to have played Tests for England. He continues to be their leading run-scorer in Test cricket. Having amassed 12,472 runs at 45.35, Cook is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the format. The southpaw also has 33 Test centuries to his name, out of which five were converted into double-tons. His tally also includes 57 fifties.

#6

Kumar Sangakkara - 12,400 runs

Kumar Sangakkara is the sixth-highest run-scorer and highest from Sri Lanka in Test cricket. He aggregated 12,400 runs from 134 Tests at an astronomical average of 57.40. Sangakkara owns the fourth-most hundreds (38) in the format. The legendary southpaw also hammered 52 fifties in SL whites. As per ESPNcricinfo, Sangakkara also slammed 11 double-tons, second-most in Tests after Don Bradman (12).

#7

Joe Root joins list of elites

As mentioned, the latest entrant on this list is Root. According to ESPNcricinfo, he is the second-fastest batter to complete 12,000 runs in Test cricket, having taken 143 matches and 261 innings for the same. He entered the Edgbaston Test with 32 tons and 62 half-centuries under his belt (200s: 5). As mentioned, Root is the second Englishman after Cook to attain this milestone.