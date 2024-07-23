In short Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 Asia Cup, India Women secured a 104-run victory over UAE Women, marking their third consecutive win.

The 2018 tournament saw record-breaking wins, with India defeating Malaysia by 142 runs, Sri Lanka overpowering Malaysia by 144 runs, and Pakistan trouncing Malaysia by 147 runs.

These matches showcased exceptional performances from players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Athapaththu, and Bismah Maroof. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sri Lanka recorded a 144-run win over Malaysia (Source: X/@MalaysiaCricket)

Women's T20 Asia Cup: Presenting biggest wins by runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:33 pm Jul 23, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Centurion Chamari Athapaththu led from the front as Sri Lanka thrashed Malaysia in the 2024 Women's T20 Asia Cup clash in Dambulla. Athapaththu's 69-ball 119* helped the Lankans post 184/4 before bowling out Malaysia for 40. This was the second-biggest win in the tournament's history in terms of runs. Here we look at the other triumphs by 100-plus runs in Women's T20 Asia Cup.

#4

India vs UAE - 104 runs

India Women claimed a mammoth 104-run win over UAE Women in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup game in Sylhet Jemimah Rodrigues obliterated the rival attack with a 45-ball 75*, piloting India to 178/5. Deepti Sharma contributed with 64 off 49 balls. UAE (74/4) surrendered the tie after early setbacks to ensure a three-match winning streak for INDW in the tournament.

#3

India vs Malaysia - 142 runs

The 2018 Women's Asia Cup T20 saw Malaysia post 27/10 against India in Kuala Lumpur. Mithali Raj's 97* meant India finished at 169/3 and later won by 142 runs. In response, Malaysia could only survive 13.4 overs as six of their batters bagged ducks. Pooja Vastrakar (3/6) was the pick of the Indian bowlers as Malaysia recorded the lowest-ever team total in the tournament.

#2

Sri Lanka vs Malaysia - 144 runs

Sri Lanka's massive 144-run triumph over Malaysia in the aforementioned game is the next on this list. Athapaththu scored the first-ever individual century at the tournament, 119* off 69 balls. The SL skipper also stitched a century-plus stand with Anushka Sanjeewani. Chasing 185, Malaysia was folded for 40 in 19.5 overs. Shashini Gimhani (3/9) was the pick of the Lankan bowlers.

#1

Malaysia vs Pakistan - 147 runs

Chasing 178 against Pakistan in the 2018 Kuala Lumpur game, Malaysia batted for 18.4 overs but were bundled out for just 30. They hence lost the duel by 147 runs. Earlier, Earlier, Bismah Maroof (62) and Nida Dar (41) helped Pakistan finish at 177/5 Dar also claimed four wickets for the Women in Green, 4/5 in 3.4 overs.