Bhuvneshwar Kumar features on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

These Indian bowlers own T20I four-fers in Sri Lanka

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:07 pm Jul 23, 202404:07 pm

What's the story India are gearing up to meet hosts Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting on July 27. Champions of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, India will head into the series as favorites as they aim to build a team for the future. SL, however, hold the home advantage. Here we present the Indian bowlers with T20I four-fers on Sri Lankan soil.

#4

Shardul Thakur - 4/27 in Colombo, 2018

Shardul Thakur delivered a fine spell against Sri Lanka in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy match in Colombo. He dismissed opener Danushka Gunathilaka to draw the first blood for India. Dashers Thisara Perera and Dasun Shanaka also fell to him as Dushmantha Chameera was his final victim. Shardul's 4/27 in four overs restricted SL to 152/9. India later won by six wickets.

#3

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 4/22 in Colombo, 2021

Chasing 165 against India in the 2021 Colombo T20I, SL got bundled out for 126 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a stellar spell. While Avishka Fernando was his first victim, the pacer later cleaned up the tale by dismissing the likes of Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, and Dushmantha Chameera. Bhuvneshwar finished with 4/22 in 3.3 overs.

#2

Ashok Dinda - 4/19 in Pallekele, 2012

SL needed to chase down 156 against India in the 2012 Pallekele game. While Irfan Pathan jolted the home team's top order by taking three wickets upfront, Ashok Dinda handled the lower-order batters. He dismissed Angelo Mathews to open his account before dismissing Dinesh Chandimal, Shaminda Eranga, and Lasith Malinga in the same over. His brilliance meant SL were folded for just 116.

#1

Harbhajan Singh - 4/12 in Colombo, 2012

India claimed a massive victory against England in the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup match in Colombo. They slammed 170/4 before restricting the Englishmen to 80/10. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, in his comeback match, dismantled England with a four-wicket haul. He conceded just 12 runs and bowled two maiden overs. The Turbanator proved his mettle as England perished in 14.4 overs.