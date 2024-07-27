In short Simplifying... In short In a recent Test match, Ben Stokes scored his 33rd fifty, contributing 54 runs from 69 balls, helping England reach a safe position.

This achievement also marked his 7th fifty against the West Indies and his completion of 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship.

Stokes now joins the ranks of players like Root, Labuschagne, and Smith who have reached this milestone. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

England Test team skipper Ben Stokes hammered a fine 54-run knock (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

Ben Stokes hammers his 33rd fifty in Tests: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:45 pm Jul 27, 202406:45 pm

What's the story England Test team skipper Ben Stokes hammered a fine 54-run knock in the 3rd and final Test versus the West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England resumed Day 2 on 38/3 with Stokes forced to come early with his side getting reduced to 54/5. What followed was a defiant 115-run stand for the sixth wicket alongside Joe Root. Stokes departed shortly after lunch. Here's more.

Knock

Stokes and Root take England to safer shores

Stokes and Root took over and helped England go to lunch, stationed at 157/5. Stokes was unbeaten on 48 from 62 balls. He got his eye in and then played his range of shots to help England reach safe waters. He got to his fifty right after lunch before being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph. A pull shot resulted in Stokes' dismissal.

Runs

Stokes hits his 7th fifty against WI

Stokes scored 54 from 69 balls. His knock consisted of five fours and a six. Playing his 105th match (189 innings), Stokes owns 6,451 runs at an average of 35.44. He hit his 33rd fifty in addition to owning 13 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus West Indies, Stokes owns 1,282 runs from 30 innings at 45.78. He slammed his 7th fifty (100s: 3).

Record

3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship

During the course of his knock, Stokes completed 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship. Playing his 48th match (WTC), Stokes has raced to 3,044 runs from 87 innings. In addition to seven centuries, Stokes has also clocked 15 fifties. Stokes joins the likes of Root (4,500-plus), and Australian duo Marnus Labuschagne (3,904) and Steve Smith (3,486) in terms of this milestone.