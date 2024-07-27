Ben Stokes hammers his 33rd fifty in Tests: Stats
England Test team skipper Ben Stokes hammered a fine 54-run knock in the 3rd and final Test versus the West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England resumed Day 2 on 38/3 with Stokes forced to come early with his side getting reduced to 54/5. What followed was a defiant 115-run stand for the sixth wicket alongside Joe Root. Stokes departed shortly after lunch. Here's more.
Stokes and Root take England to safer shores
Stokes and Root took over and helped England go to lunch, stationed at 157/5. Stokes was unbeaten on 48 from 62 balls. He got his eye in and then played his range of shots to help England reach safe waters. He got to his fifty right after lunch before being dismissed by Alzarri Joseph. A pull shot resulted in Stokes' dismissal.
Stokes hits his 7th fifty against WI
Stokes scored 54 from 69 balls. His knock consisted of five fours and a six. Playing his 105th match (189 innings), Stokes owns 6,451 runs at an average of 35.44. He hit his 33rd fifty in addition to owning 13 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus West Indies, Stokes owns 1,282 runs from 30 innings at 45.78. He slammed his 7th fifty (100s: 3).
3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship
During the course of his knock, Stokes completed 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship. Playing his 48th match (WTC), Stokes has raced to 3,044 runs from 87 innings. In addition to seven centuries, Stokes has also clocked 15 fifties. Stokes joins the likes of Root (4,500-plus), and Australian duo Marnus Labuschagne (3,904) and Steve Smith (3,486) in terms of this milestone.