In short Simplifying... In short Pathum Nissanka has achieved a milestone of 3,000 runs in T20 cricket, with an average of 27.

He's also the seventh-highest run-scorer in Lanka Premier League history.

In his 54th T20I, he scored 79 and 32, bringing his total to 1,418 runs for Sri Lanka.

Despite a strong start in a recent match against India, Nissanka was out early, leaving the team chasing a target of 138.

He also went past 1,400 T20I runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Pathum Nissanka completes 3,000 T20 runs: Decoding his stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:44 pm Jul 30, 202410:44 pm

What's the story Pathum Nissanka has brought up 3,000 runs in the 20-over format. He reached the milestone with his 14th run in the third and final T20I India at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The SL opener ended up scoring 26 off 27 balls (5 fours). Meanwhile, he also went past 1,400 T20I runs during his stay. Here are the key stats.

T20 numbers

3,000 T20 runs for Nissanka

Playing his 120th match in the 20-over format, Nissanka has raced to 3,012 runs. He averages around 27. The 79 in the opener was Nissanka's 22nd T20 fifty as he has also tallied a ton in the format. With 811 runs at 25.34, he is the joint seventh-highest run-getter in Lanka Premier League (LPL) history. He accumulated 333 runs at 30.27 in LPL 2024.

T20Is

Over 1,400 runs in T20Is

Nissanka scored 79 and 32 in the first two games. Playing his 54th T20I, Nissanka he has raced to 1,418 runs for the Lankans, averaging 28.36. He has smashed 11 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka owns 314 runs in 11 games versus India at 31.40. He has three fifties against them. At home, Nissanka has 336 runs at 33.60 (50s: 2).

Knock

Brief stay for Nissanka

Chasing 138, SL were off to a fine start as Nissanka and Kusal Mendis added 58 runs for the first wicket before Ravi Bishnoi trapped the former. Earlier, India managed 137/9 while batting first as SL bowlers were clinical. Shubman Gill (39), Riyan Parag (26), and Washington Sundar (25) were the only ones to cross the 15-run mark. Maheesh Theekshana claimed 3/28.