Pakistan's Sajid Khan floors England with 6/128 in 3rd Test

By Rajdeep Saha 05:06 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for his side on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against England in Rawalpindi. Sajid's impressive 6/128 from 29.2 overs, helped Pakistan bowl England out for 267. Notably, Sajid made his presence felt with nine wickets in the 2nd Test, including a seven-wicket haul. This was another positive outing for the spin bowler.

Bowling

A solid show on offer from Sajid

Sajid opened his account with the scalp of Ollie Pope, whose attempted sweep saw him miss the ball as he was trumped LBW. A spinning delivery then got Joe Root. Sajid got Harry Brook next, who was castled while attempting a sweep shot. England were 118/6 as Sajid got Ben Stokes caught at slip. Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach were his next victims.

Wickets

3rd five-wicket haul in Tests

Sajid bowled four maidens in his 29.2 overs. In 10 matches, Sajid has raced to 40 scalps at 32.15. This was his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests. He also owns a 10-wicket match haul. In the ongoing series, Sajid has 15 scalps from two matches at 22.13. As per ESPNcricinfo, 19 of his Test wickets have come at home.

Do you know?

3rd-best bowling figures at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

As per Cricbuzz, Sajid now owns the 3rd-best figures in an innings here at Rawalpindi after 6/87 - Mushtaq Ahmed vs NZ, 1996 and 6/107 - Noman Ali vs AUS, 2022.