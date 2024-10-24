Pakistan's Sajid Khan floors England with 6/128 in 3rd Test
Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for his side on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against England in Rawalpindi. Sajid's impressive 6/128 from 29.2 overs, helped Pakistan bowl England out for 267. Notably, Sajid made his presence felt with nine wickets in the 2nd Test, including a seven-wicket haul. This was another positive outing for the spin bowler.
A solid show on offer from Sajid
Sajid opened his account with the scalp of Ollie Pope, whose attempted sweep saw him miss the ball as he was trumped LBW. A spinning delivery then got Joe Root. Sajid got Harry Brook next, who was castled while attempting a sweep shot. England were 118/6 as Sajid got Ben Stokes caught at slip. Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach were his next victims.
3rd five-wicket haul in Tests
Sajid bowled four maidens in his 29.2 overs. In 10 matches, Sajid has raced to 40 scalps at 32.15. This was his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests. He also owns a 10-wicket match haul. In the ongoing series, Sajid has 15 scalps from two matches at 22.13. As per ESPNcricinfo, 19 of his Test wickets have come at home.
3rd-best bowling figures at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
As per Cricbuzz, Sajid now owns the 3rd-best figures in an innings here at Rawalpindi after 6/87 - Mushtaq Ahmed vs NZ, 1996 and 6/107 - Noman Ali vs AUS, 2022.