Ben Stokes missed the first Test due to injury

Ben Stokes returns to lead England in Pakistan Test series

What's the story Ben Stokes﻿, England's regular captain, is all set to make a comeback in the 2nd Test against Pakistan, starting October 15 in Multan. Stokes returns after a nine-week break due to a hamstring injury he suffered during The Hundred. Stokes hasn't played cricket since early August but showed his readiness by bowling in the nets on Sunday. Here's more.

Stokes's fitness regimen and preparation for return

Stokes has been working hard on his fitness throughout the first Multan Test. He utilized the time to get the required workload as an all-rounder. On Monday, he took part in a short close-in slip catching drill after batting and bowling in the nets. "Ben bowled about four overs at full pace today," an England spokesperson told AFP, emphasizing his rigorous training.

England retain winning combination for 2nd Test

Despite Pakistan's decision to use the same pitch for the 2nd Test, England will retain their winning combination from the first match - three seamers and two spinners. The unchanged spin-bowling duo includes Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir. Their names will be listed in the nominations sheet before toss, while leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed will miss out on this Test.

Stokes's successful leadership; winning streak of England

Under Stokes's captaincy in 2022, England became the first team to whitewash Pakistan in their own backyard (3-0). Their recent win over Pakistan, under stand-in captain Ollie Pope, was their fourth consecutive. This winning streak highlights the strength of England's team and the efficient leadership of both Stokes and Pope.

England's XI for 2nd Test

England's XI for 2nd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir.