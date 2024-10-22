Summarize Simplifying... In short Rehan Ahmed has been recalled for the series-deciding Test between England and Pakistan, with the series currently tied at 1-1.

The Rawalpindi pitch, known for its flat batting surface, has been prepared for spin bowling, with England's Gus Atkinson being the only specialist seamer.

Ahmed, who debuted as England's youngest ever men's Test player, is expected to shine in the match, with teammate Harry Brook praising his all-round skills.

Ahmed will team up with Leach and Bashir (Image source: X/@ICC)

England vs Pakistan: Rehan Ahmed recalled for series-deciding Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:50 pm Oct 22, 2024

What's the story England have announced the return of Rehan Ahmed for the all-important third Test against Pakistan. The decision comes as part of a tactical move to bolster their spin attack on a pitch that is expected to assist spinners. Ahmed will be teaming up with Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir, marking England's preparation for yet another spin-friendly track in Rawalpindi.

Pitch preparation

Rawalpindi pitch conditions and England's strategy

The Rawalpindi pitch, famous for its flat batting surface, has been kept under the sun for three days. The ground staff had employed industrial fans to dry out the surface in preparation for the second Test. Over the weekend, patio-style heaters and windbreaks were also employed to speed up this process. Notably, the series is currently poised at 1-1 as Pakistan won the second game after losing the opener.

Team changes

England's team composition and player insights

Gus Atkinson will be the only specialist seamer in the XI as he is the only other addition to the XI besides Ahmed. Durham quicks Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts have paved the way for the duo. Meanwhile, skipper and all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to significantly contribute with the ball. England batter Harry Brook had acknowledged the ground staff's efforts, noting uneven ridges on a good length, which could potentially favor spin bowling.

Game plan

Brook's expectations and strategy for the match

Brook elaborated on his expectations from the pitch, saying, "Hopefully it'll be a nice pitch for the first couple of days and then we're expecting it to turn at the back end of the game." He also admitted that Pakistan's spinners will be a major factor in this week's match. The England batter has been speaking to his teammates about game plans for this important clash.

Player spotlight

Ahmed's record and Brook's praise

The next match is a big opportunity for Ahmed, who made his debut as England's youngest ever men's Test player in 2022 at 18 years and 126 days. He has taken an impressive 18 wickets in four games at 34.50. Brook praised the young cricketer, saying, "He's an outstanding cricketer - not just his bowling, but his batting and fielding."

Information

England XI for the third Test

England XI for the third Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.