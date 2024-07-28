In short Simplifying... In short Ben Stokes set a new record for England in Test cricket by scoring the fastest fifty, achieved in just 24 balls.

England hammered West Indies by 10 wickets (Image Source: icccricket.com)

Ben Stokes smashes fastest fifty for England in Tests: Stats

What's the story England hammered West Indies by 10 wickets in the 3rd and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Day 3. Chasing 82, England skipper Ben Stokes, who promoted himself to open, led the carnage. He hit a superb 57*-run knock as England completed a 10-wicket win. Stokes smashed the fastest Test fifty for England. He also surpassed 6,500 runs. Here are further details.

Stokes and Ben Duckett toyed with the Windies bowlers

England saw Stokes and Ben Duckett toy with the Windies bowlers in the run-chase. In six overs, England were 72/0 before they finished the job shortly thereafter (87/0 in 7.2 overs). England's fifty was up in 4.2 overs. As per Cricbuzz, England equalled their own record set in the preceding clash at Trent Bridge for the fastest team fifty in Test cricket.

Stokes breaks Ian Botham's record

Stokes hammered an unbeaten 57 from 28 balls. He got to his fifty with a six from 24 balls. It's now the fastest by an Englishman. His knock in England's second innings consisted of nine fours and 2 sixes. He broke Ian Botham's record (28 balls vs India, 1981). Overall, Stokes has slammed the joint-3rd-fastest fifty, equalling Jacques Kallis' record (24-ball fifty versus Zimbabwe).

6,500 runs for Stokes

Before his whirlwind 57* in the chase, Stokes hit 54 runs in England's first innings. Stokes scored 54 from 69 balls. His knock consisted of five fours and a six. Playing his 105th match, Stokes surpassed 6,500 runs (6,508) at 35.75. He owns 34 fifties in addition to 13 tons. Versus WI, Stokes owns 1,300-plus runs from 31 innings at 46-plus.

3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship

During the course of his 54-run knock, Stokes completed 3,000 runs in the ICC World Test Championship. Playing his 48th match (WTC), Stokes now owns 3,101 runs from 88 innings. In addition to seven centuries, Stokes has also clocked 16 fifties. Stokes joined the likes of Joe Root (4,598), and Australian duo Marnus Labuschagne (3,904) and Steve Smith (3,486) in terms of this milestone.