2nd T20I: Ravi Bishnoi shines with three-fer versus Sri Lanka
Star Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi delivered a brilliant spell in the second T20I against hosts Sri Lanka in Pallekele. Having claimed 3/26 in his four overs, Bishnoi was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as SL were restricted to 161/9 while batting first. Notably, the home team seemed cruising at 130/2 at one stage. Here we decode Bishnoi's spell and stats.
A fine spell from Bishnoi
Bishnoi opened his account by breaking a 54-run stand in the 10th over. He removed Pathum Nissanka for 32. The leggie continued to keep things tight in his other overs. In his last over, the 17th one, he removed Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga for gold ducks. The home team couldn't recover thereafter as they scored just 31 runs in their final five overs.
Here are Bishnoi's stats
Playing his 31st T20I for India, Bishnoi has amassed 46 wickets at an economy of 7.22 (4W: 2). He now has five wickets in three outings against the Lankans. Overall, Bishnoi has raced to 154 wickets across 130 T20 games (ER: 7.27). He recently went past the 150-wicket mark. 19 of his scalps have come in 13 away T20I matches (ER: 7.0).
Fine spells from other bowlers as well
Axar Patel took two wickets in the end overs to further dent SL. He claimed 2/30 in four overs. The left-arm spinner has raced to 62 T20I scalps at an economy of 7.39. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh finished with 2/24 in three overs. He now boasts 83 T20I scalps (ER: 8.42). Hardik Pandya (2/23 in 2 overs) has completed 86 T20I scalps (ER: 8.20).
Perera shines with the bat for SL
Earlier in the game, Kusal Perera hammered a stunning half-century. The southpaw batted with remarkable intent and scored 53 off 34 balls. He recorded half-century stands with Pathum Nissanka (32) and Kamindu Mendis (26) as the Lankans were cruising at one stage. However, some fine death bowling from the Indian team meant SL were restricted to 161/9.