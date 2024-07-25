In short Simplifying... In short In the world of T20I cricket, bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashok Dinda, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have made their mark with exceptional performances.

Ashwin's spell against Sri Lanka in 2016, Hasaranga's impressive 15 dot balls in 2021, Dinda's 9 wickets in 2012, and Kumar's 2 wickets in 3.3 overs in 2021 are some of the best bowling figures in an innings.

These performances have not only led their teams to victory but also etched their names in cricket history. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Wanindu Hasaranga owns the 2nd-best bowling figures in an innings vs India for SL (Image Source: X/@ICC)

SL vs IND, T20Is: Best bowling figures in an innings

By Rajdeep Saha 08:33 pm Jul 25, 202408:33 pm

What's the story The Gautam Gambhir era begins for India when they face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series in Pallekele. India will be led by newly appointed full-time T20I skipper in Suryakumar Yadav. Notably, India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 29 times. Bowling has often dictated the rivalry with several bowlers stepping up. We decode the best bowling figures in an innings.

#1

R Ashwin - 4/8

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 82 in the third T20I between the two sides in Visakhapatnam in February 2016. Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was exceptional as he claimed figures worth 4/8 from four overs. He bowled a maiden. Ashwin opened the bowling for India and he sent the first four Lankan batters back inside the powerplay. India (84/1) won by nine wickets.

#2

Wanindu Hasaranga - 4/9

India were restricted to a paltry score of 81/8 in their tour of the island nation back in 2021. The 3rd clash of the series in Colombo saw India struggle big time. Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 4/9 from his four overs. He bowled an impressive 15 dot balls and didn't give away a boundary. Sri Lanka (82/3) pocketed a 7-wicket victory thereafter.

#3

Ashok Dinda - 4/19

Sri Lanka needed to chase down 156 against India in the 2012 Pallekele game. While Irfan Pathan jolted the home team's top order, Ashok Dinda handled the lower-order batters. He claimed 4/19 from 3 overs (1 maiden). He dismissed Angelo Mathews before coming back late on to get Dinesh Chandimal, Shaminda Eranga, and Lasith Malinga in the same over. SL folded for just 116.

#4

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 4/22

Chasing 165 against India in the 2021 Colombo T20I, Sri Lanka got bundled out for 126 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a stellar spell. While Avishka Fernando was his first victim, the pacer later cleaned up the tale by dismissing the likes of Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, and Dushmantha Chameera. Bhuvneshwar finished with 4/22 in 3.3 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he bowled 10 dot balls.