In short Simplifying... In short Edgbaston, Birmingham has witnessed some remarkable cricket scores.

Peter May holds the record with a stunning 285* in 1957, followed by Alastair Cook's 243 in 2017.

Andrew Flintoff's 167 in 2004 and Collie Smith's 161 in 1957 also feature in the top individual scores at this venue.

These innings have not only been high-scoring but also crucial in shaping the outcome of the matches. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Alastair Cook scored 243 versus WI at Edgbaston in 2017 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England vs WI, Tests: Highest individual scores at Edgbaston, Birmingham

By Rajdeep Saha 09:27 pm Jul 25, 202409:27 pm

What's the story England face West Indies at Edgbaston in Birmingham for the third and final Test of the three-match series, starting July 26. Hosts England have already won the series, having taken a 2-0 lead. Ben Stokes' won at Lord's and Trent Bridge. Edgbaston Cricket Ground has seen several batters go big in this rivalry. We decode the highest individual scores at Edgbaston in ENG-WI matches.

#1

Peter May (England) - 285*

As per ESPNcricinfo, Peter May owns the highest individual score at this venue. In the 1st Test of the 1957 series, England folded for 186 in their first innings. WI responded with 474. It was May's brilliant knock of 285* that stunned the visitors. He shared a 411-run stand alongside Colin Cowdrey (154). England managed 583/4d. WI scored 72/7 thereafter to force a draw.

#2

Alastair Cook (England) - 243

Alastair Cook's magnificent score of 243 in England's first innings helped them score 514/8d during the 1st encounter back in August 2017. Cook faced 407 balls for his 243. He hit 33 fours. He shared a 248-run stand alongside Joe Root (138) and 162 runs with Dawid Malan (65). Roston Chase (4/113) dismissed Cook eventually. WI lost by an innings and 209 runs.

#3

Andrew Flintoff (England) - 167

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff foiled West Indies in the second encounter of the 2004 series. England were 210/4 when Flintoff walked in. Marcus Trescothick had just been dismissed for 105. Flintoff was in his element as he slammed 167 from 191 balls with the help of 17 fours and 7 sixes. England scored 566/9d before eventually winning the match by 256 runs.

#4

Collie Smith (West Indies) - 161

In the 1st Test of the 1957 series, England managed 186 in their first innings. WI responded with 474. It was Collie Smith who led the way with a sound 161-run effort. He smashed 19 fours and a six. However, May's brilliant knock of 285* stunned the visitors. He shared a 411-run stand alongside Colin Cowdrey (154). England managed 583/4d. WI scored 72/7 thereafter.