Cricket, hockey, badminton excluded from 2026 Commonwealth Games: Here's why
The 2026 Commonwealth Games set to be held in Glasgow has made a major change in its sports line-up. Important disciplines like cricket, hockey, badminton, wrestling and shooting have been excluded to make the event more cost-effective. The new list now features only 10 sports categories. Other sports like table tennis, squash, and triathlon have also been dropped from the program.
Glasgow's return as host after 12 years
The Commonwealth Games will be held from July 23 to August 2 in 2026, bringing Glasgow back as a host after 12 years. The sports program will include athletics and para athletics (track & field), swimming and para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para track cycling, netball, weightlifting and para powerlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and para bowls, and 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.
Venue and accommodation details for Commonwealth Games 2026
The 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place across four venues - the Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena (home to the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome), and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Notably, athletes and their support staff will stay in nearby hotels. The CGF said that "Glasgow 2026 will feature a 10-sport program concentrated across four venues within an eight-mile corridor."
Impact on India's medal prospects
The exclusion of these sports could affect India's medal prospects, as India has a rich history in such disciplines. Shooting was expected to be missing after its exclusion from the Birmingham Games four years ago due to logistical issues. The decision also ruled out shooting as the Barry Buddon center in Dundee, used during the 2014 Games, is over 100km from Glasgow.
Hockey's exclusion and its impact on India
The exclusion of hockey could be because of its schedule, which is close to the World Cup scheduled from August 15-30 in Belgium and Netherlands. This is a major setback for India, whose men's team has a record three silver and two bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games. The women's team has also performed well with three medals, including a historic gold in 2002.
India's impressive track record in now-excluded sports
India has an incredible record in the now-excluded sports. The country has bagged 31 badminton medals (10 gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze). It was going to enter the 2026 CWG edition as defending champions (men's and women's singles and men's doubles). In shooting, India has an astonishing 135 medals, including 63 golds, while wrestling has given the country 114 medals.