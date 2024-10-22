Summarize Simplifying... In short The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow will exclude cricket, hockey, and badminton from its 10-sport program.

The decision, which could impact India's medal prospects, is due to scheduling conflicts and logistical issues.

The new list now features only 10 sports categories

Cricket, hockey, badminton excluded from 2026 Commonwealth Games: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 02:36 pm Oct 22, 202402:36 pm

What's the story The 2026 Commonwealth Games set to be held in Glasgow has made a major change in its sports line-up. Important disciplines like cricket, hockey, badminton, wrestling and shooting have been excluded to make the event more cost-effective. The new list now features only 10 sports categories. Other sports like table tennis, squash, and triathlon have also been dropped from the program.

Event details

Glasgow's return as host after 12 years

The Commonwealth Games will be held from July 23 to August 2 in 2026, bringing Glasgow back as a host after 12 years. The sports program will include athletics and para athletics (track & field), ﻿swimming and para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para track cycling, netball, weightlifting and para powerlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and para bowls, and 3x3 basketball and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.

Venue information

Venue and accommodation details for Commonwealth Games 2026

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place across four venues - the Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Emirates Arena (home to the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome), and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). Notably, athletes and their support staff will stay in nearby hotels. The CGF said that "Glasgow 2026 will feature a 10-sport program concentrated across four venues within an eight-mile corridor."

Medal prospects

Impact on India's medal prospects

The exclusion of these sports could affect India's medal prospects, as India has a rich history in such disciplines. Shooting was expected to be missing after its exclusion from the Birmingham Games four years ago due to logistical issues. The decision also ruled out shooting as the Barry Buddon center in Dundee, used during the 2014 Games, is over 100km from Glasgow.

Hockey setback

Hockey's exclusion and its impact on India

The exclusion of hockey could be because of its schedule, which is close to the World Cup scheduled from August 15-30 in Belgium and Netherlands. This is a major setback for India, whose men's team has a record three silver and two bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games. The women's team has also performed well with three medals, including a historic gold in 2002.

Track record

India's impressive track record in now-excluded sports

India has an incredible record in the now-excluded sports. The country has bagged 31 badminton medals (10 gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze). It was going to enter the 2026 CWG edition as defending champions (men's and women's singles and men's doubles). In shooting, India has an astonishing 135 medals, including 63 golds, while wrestling has given the country 114 medals.