2024 Paris Olympics: India's complete schedule on July 30

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:38 pm Jul 29, 202401:38 pm

What's the story The Indian contingent is off to an impressive start at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Indian shooter Manu Bhaker clinched the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event. Besides, shuttler HS Prannoy had a memorable Olympics debut as he beat Germany's Fabian Roth in the men's singles first-round clash. Here we look at the schedule of Indian athletes and teams on July 30.

Shooting

Multiple athletes in shooting events

Indian shooters Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh will feature in the women's trap qualifying round. According to the official Olympics website, the event will be underway at 12:30pm IST. Coming to archery, Ankita Bhakat will take on Poland's Wioleta Myszor in the elimination round of the women's individual event (5:14pm). The very same event will see Bhajan Kaur meet Indonesia's Syifa Nurafifah Kamal (5:27pm).

Archery

Other archery events and hockey match

In another archery event, Dhiraj Bommadevara will lock horns with Czech Republic's Adam Li in the men's individual event (10:46pm). The men's hockey team will meet Ireland in the Pool B game (4:45pm). As far as badminton is concerned, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the men's doubles group stage event (5:30pm).

Badminton

Women's doubles to also take place

Female shutters Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will be up against the Australian duo of Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu in the women's doubles group stage event (6:20pm). Meanwhile, star Indian boxer Amit Panghal will challenge Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the men's 51kg round of 16 match (preliminaries). This game will kick-start at 7:16pm.

Boxing

Here are the other boxing events

Jaismine Lamboria will look to beat Filipino boxer Nesthy Petecio in the women's 57kg round of 32 game (preliminaries). This event is scheduled to start at 9:24pm. Meanwhile, Preeti Pawar, in the women's 54kg category, will take on Colombia's Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda in the round of 16 event (preliminaries). As per IST, Preeti's match will start around 1:22am on July 31.