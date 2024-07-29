2024 Paris Olympics: Shooter Ramita Jindal finishes seventh in final
Indian youngster Ramita Jindal missed out on a medal after finishing seventh in the women's 10m air rifle final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Indian shooter was knocked out after she hit 10.2 in her final two shots. Her overall tally of points in the final read 145.3. Ramita, who made her Olympic debut, earlier scripted history by clearing the qualification round.
First Indian female shooter with this feat
Ramita, in her maiden Olympic appearance, shot 631.5 in the qualification round to finish fifth. She, therefore, qualified for the women's 10m air rifle final. As per ESPN, Ramita became the first Indian female shooter in a rifle final at the Olympics after 20 years. Notably, the 20-year-old was India's only entrant at the eight-woman rifle final.
Shooter Manu Bhaker claimed India's first medal
On the same day, Ramita's compatriot Manu Bhaker secured India's first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old finished third (bronze medal) in the women's 10m air pistol final. With a tally of 221.7 points, the Indian youngster claimed India's fifth medal in shooting and the 36th overall at the Olympic Games. Manu became India's first-ever female shooter with an Olympic medal.