In short Simplifying... In short In her first Olympic appearance, Indian shooter Ramita Jindal made history by reaching the women's 10m air rifle final, a feat not achieved by an Indian female shooter in 20 years.

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker clinched India's first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing bronze in the women's 10m air pistol final, marking her as India's first female shooter to win an Olympic medal.

Ramita was India's only representative in the final (Image source: X/@sportwalkmedia)

2024 Paris Olympics: Shooter Ramita Jindal finishes seventh in final

By Parth Dhall 01:28 pm Jul 29, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Indian youngster Ramita Jindal missed out on a medal after finishing seventh in the women's 10m air rifle final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Indian shooter was knocked out after she hit 10.2 in her final two shots. Her overall tally of points in the final read 145.3. Ramita, who made her Olympic debut, earlier scripted history by clearing the qualification round.

Qualification

First Indian female shooter with this feat

Ramita, in her maiden Olympic appearance, shot 631.5 in the qualification round to finish fifth. She, therefore, qualified for the women's 10m air rifle final. As per ESPN, Ramita became the first Indian female shooter in a rifle final at the Olympics after 20 years. Notably, the 20-year-old was India's only entrant at the eight-woman rifle final.

Manu

Shooter Manu Bhaker claimed India's first medal

On the same day, Ramita's compatriot Manu Bhaker secured India's first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 22-year-old finished third (bronze medal) in the women's 10m air pistol final. With a tally of 221.7 points, the Indian youngster claimed India's fifth medal in shooting and the 36th overall at the Olympic Games. Manu became India's first-ever female shooter with an Olympic medal.