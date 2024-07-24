In short Simplifying... In short The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature global stars like Simone Biles, who is set for a historic comeback in women's gymnastics.

Track and field sprinter Noah Lyles, swimmer Katie Ledecky, tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, and badminton player PV Sindhu are also expected to make significant impacts in their respective sports.

These athletes are all chasing history, with potential record-breaking performances on the horizon.

Global stars to watch out for at 2024 Paris Olympics

What's the story The biggest sporting event - Summer Olympic Games - will start from July 26 onward in Paris. Fans will witness 32 sports and 206 countries come together on the world stage. The 33rd Summer Olympics promises fireworks and drama as the world's best athletes across sporting events will be seen. On the same note, we decode top 5 global stars to watch out for.

Simone Biles - Gymnastics

Women's gymnastics will start on Saturday, July 28 and conclude on Monday, August 5. USA legend Simone Biles is chasing history. The seven-time Olympic medalist is set for an epic comeback for her third Games. Notably, Biles took a two-year break after she suffered from "twisties" during the Tokyo Olympics which forced her to withdraw from several events. Since her return, Biles has delivered.

Noah Lyles - Track and field

USA sprinter Noah Lyles is chasing the men's 100 and 200m races. Lyles completed the double at last year's World Championships. Lyles won the bronze medal in 200m at the 2020 Tokyo Games. He has won six gold medals at the World Championships, including two in 4×100 m relay. He has won five Diamond League gold medals, including four in 200m category.

Katie Ledecky - Swimming

Another American who is set to create history is swimmer Katie Ledecky. She is a 10-time Olympic medalist. At the 2012 Olympics in London, Ledecky won the gold medal in the 800m freestyle. At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, she won four gold medals and a silver. At the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, she bagged four medals, including two golds.

Carlos Alcaraz - Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to win the men's singles gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He is set to represent Spain in his maiden Olympic event. Alcaraz won the 2024 Roland Garros title before sealing his second successive Wimbledon honor. Notably, Alcaraz is set to partner his idol when he teams up with Rafael Nadal in men's doubles.

PV Sindhu - Badminton

Shuttler PV Sindhu is a major contender to secure a medal for India at the Paris Olympics. She could become the first-ever Indian athlete to win three individual Olympic medals. Sindhu won bronze and silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo and 2016 Rio Olympics, respectively, in women's singles badminton. She has the pedigree in her to come out blazing in the biggest event.