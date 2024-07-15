In short Simplifying... In short Indian athletes Sushil Kumar and PV Sindhu have made history by winning multiple Olympic medals.

Kumar, a wrestler, won a bronze in Beijing and a silver in London, becoming the first Indian to win multiple individual Olympic medals post-independence.

Sindhu, a badminton player, secured a silver in Rio and a bronze in Tokyo, making her the first Indian to win two Olympic medals in badminton.

The Indian men's hockey team also boasts a record of 12 Olympic medals, including eight golds. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shuttler PV Sindhu won her second Olympic medal in Tokyo (Image source: X/@Paris2024)

Olympics: How many Indian athletes have won multiple medals?

By Parth Dhall 06:52 pm Jul 15, 202406:52 pm

What's the story A 113-strong Indian contingent is set to feature in the 33rd Summer Olympics edition, starting July 26 in Paris. Over 10,000 athletes will feature at the Paris Games for 19 days, which involves 329 events. India would enter the event with a total of 35 medals. Have a look at the Indian athletes who have won multiple medals at the Olympic Games.

Shushil Kumar: India's first-ever individual with multiple Olympic medals

At the Beijing Games, Sushil Kumar brought home India's second medal in wrestling and the first since KD Jadhav's bronze from the 1952 Summer Olympics. The Indian wrestler defeated Leonid Spiridonov 3:1 in the bronze medal clash. Sushil settled for a silver medal at the 2012 London Games after losing the final. He became India's first-ever individual to win multiple Olympic medals post independence.

Two Olympic medals for PV Sindhu

Shuttler PV Sindhu was one of India's two medalists at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Sindhu, who prevailed in women's singles badminton, became the first Indian woman to secure a silver medal at Olympics, losing to Carolina Marin. In 2021 (branded as 2020 Tokyo Olympics), Sindhu became the first Indian to secure two Olympic medals in badminton. She secured bronze after beating China's He Bingjiao.

India's first-ever Olympic medalist

India first participated at the Paris Olympics in 1900. Norman Pritchard won two silver medals in athletics, becoming India's first-ever medalist at the Olympics (men's 200 metres and men's 200 meter hurdles). With this, India became the first Asian country to win an Olympic medal. Pritchard was the first-ever Indian (British-Indian) athlete to claim multiple Olympic medals for the nation.

12 medals in hockey

As far as team sport is concerned, the Indian men's hockey team has claimed 12 medals at the Olympics. As many as eight of those were gold medals. The Indian hockey contingent won six successive gold medals between 1928 and 1956 at the Olympics.