As the 2024 Paris Olympics approach, India's medal hopes rest on the shoulders of several accomplished athletes.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, badminton star PV Sindhu, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, and the Indian men's hockey team are all expected to shine.

With their impressive track records, including Olympic medals and world championships, these athletes are set to make India proud on the global stage.

Neeraj Chopra won a historic gold medal at the Tokyo Games (Image source: X/@Paris2024)

2024 Paris Olympics: A look at India's medal hopefuls

By Parth Dhall 12:36 am Jul 24, 2024

What's the story The 33rd edition of Summer Olympics will be underway on July 26 in Paris, the capital of France. Over 10,000 athletes will feature at the Paris Games for 19 days, which involves 329 events. India, which will field 113 athletes, owns a total of 35 medals at the Games. These athletes are expected to secure India medals in Paris.

Neeraj Chopra: Javelin throw

In 2021 (Tokyo 2020 Games), Neeraj Chopra became only the second Indian to clinch an individual gold medal at the Olympics after former shooter Abhinav Bindra. A throw of 87.58m in the men's javelin throw final helped Indian enter the record books. Neeraj, also the reigning world champion, recently bag the gold medal in the Federation Cup 2024.

PV Sindhu: Badminton

Shuttler PV Sindhu is another contender to secure a medal for India at the Paris Games. She could become the first-ever Indian athlete to win three individual Olympic medals. Sindhu won bronze and silver medals at the 2020 Tokyo and 2016 Rio Olympics, respectively, in badminton. The Indian shuttler would potentially face second seed Chen Yufei in the women's singles semi-finals.

Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifting

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu scripted history by winning India's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics. She lifted 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze medal effort in the Sydney Olympics. Mirabai, who has faced injuries of late, is among India's medal hopefuls in the 49kg category.

Lovlina Borgohain: Boxing

At the Tokyo Games, Lovlina Borgohain became the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win an Olympic medal. She won the bronze medal in the flyweight category. Borgohain could become the first boxer to win multiple medals at the Olympics. Notably, she won the gold medal at 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Delhi.

Indian men's hockey team

At the Tokyo Games, the Indian men's hockey team broke its 41-year Olympic medal drought with a bronze. The Indian side defeated Germany 5-4 in an emphatic clash. Before this, India last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980. Harmanpreet Singh, one of the best dragflickers, will lead the Indian men's hockey side at the Paris Games.