Decoding countries with most medals at the Summer Olympics

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:10 am Jul 16, 202410:10 am

What's the story The 33rd Summer Olympics edition will be underway on July 26 in Paris, the capital of France. Over 10,000 athletes will feature at the Paris Games for 19 days, which involves 329 events. The past editions of the competition have witnessed some remarkable action. Meanwhile, here we look at the countries with the most medals in the Summer Olympics.

United States - 2,629 medals

No nation is anywhere near the United States when it comes to medal tally in the Summer Olympics. According to Wikipedia, the country has tallied as many as 2,629 medals at the event. While they boast 1,061 gold medals, no other nation has even 500. USA's tally of 830 silver and 738 bronze medals is also the most for any country.

Soviet Union- 1,010 medals

Soviet Union is the only other nation to have tallied over 1,000 medals in Summer Olympics (1,010). Their tally of 395 gold medals is only second to that of the USA. The nation has also registered 319 silver and 296 bronze medals. The country has over 100 medals in Gymnastics (184), athletics (195), and wrestling (116).

Great Britain - 916 medals

With 916 medals, Great Britain is next on this list. While it boasts 318 silver medals in Summer Olympics history, 284 of its medals have been gold (314 bronze). 200 of its medals have come in athletics. The nation has 100 medals in cycling. Sailing (64), rowing (70), and swimming (79), and boxing (62) are the other sports in which USA boasts 60-plus medals.

China - 636 medals

China is next on the list with a total of 636 medals. The tally includes 263 gold, 199 silver, and 174 bronze medals. Diving has fetched the most number of medals for the country (81). Artistic gymnastics, (69), weightlifting (62), table tennis (60), and shooting (67) are the other sports in which China owns 50-plus medals.