Ben Stokes tops this list (Source: X/@ICC)

Presenting batters with the fastest Test fifties for England

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:42 am Jul 29, 202410:42 am

What's the story Star all-rounder Ben Stokes on July 28 smashed the fastest Test fifty for England. He accomplished the milestone in the third and final Test against West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Chasing 82, Stokes, who promoted himself to open, led the carnage. He hit a superb 57*-run knock as England completed a 10-wicket win. Here we look at the fastest fifties by Englishmen in Tests.

#1

Ben Stokes - 24 balls

Stokes hammered an unbeaten 57 from 28 balls. He got to his fifty with a six from 24 balls. As mentioned, it's now the fastest by an Englishman. His knock consisted of nine fours and 2 sixes. Stokes's efforts meant England were 72/0 after six overs before they finished the job shortly thereafter (87/0 in 7.2 overs). Overall, Stokes hammered the joint-third-fastest Test fifty.

#2

Ian Botham - 28 balls

Before Stokes, Ian Botham held the record for the fastest Test half-century for England. The former all-rounder accomplished the milestone off 28 balls in the 1981 Delhi Test against India. It was the first innings of the game as Botham made 66 off just 48 balls, a knock laced with two fours and five sixes. That game, however, resulted in a draw.

#3

Jonny Bairstow - 30 balls

England were asked to chase down 296 in the 2022 Leeds Test against New Zealand. The top-order batters did well as Jonny Bairstow arrived with the scorecard reading 185/3. The dashing batter added to NZ's agony with a breathtaking 44-ball 71*, laced with nine fours and three sixes. He completed his fifty off just 30 balls as England recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win.

#1

Botham and Ben Duckett - 32 balls

Ben Duckett hammered a 32-ball fifty on Day 1 of the recently-concluded second Test against WI in Nottingham. He scored a 59-ball 71 (14 fours) as England posted 416 and later won by 257 runs. Botham also took 32 deliveries to complete his fifty against NZ at The Oval, 1986. He scored a 36-ball 59* in the second innings (8 fours, 2 sixes).