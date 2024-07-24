In short Simplifying... In short Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has two Olympic gold medals to his name.

His first came from the 2008 Beijing Games in singles, and the second from the 2016 Rio Games in doubles, making him one of only two men to achieve this feat in the Open Era.

Despite missing the London and Tokyo Olympics due to injuries, Nadal's Olympic success contributes to his illustrious career Golden Slam. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rafael Nadal won the men's doubles gold medal at the Rio Games

Olympics: Tennis star Rafael Nadal owns two gold medals

By Parth Dhall 08:39 pm Jul 24, 202408:39 pm

What's the story 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is among the set of tennis stars who will feature at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nadal, who has had fitness issues due to injuries of late, recently made a return at the Swedish Open. He lost the final to Nuno Borges. The Spaniard would enter Roland Garros, Paris Games tennis event venue, with two gold medals.

2008

2008 Beijing Olympics: Gold medal in his first shot

Nadal made his first Olympics appearance at the 2008 Beijing Games. The Spaniard defeated Serbian ace Novak Djokovic in the men's singles semi-finals. Nadal then beat Chile's Fernando Gonzalez 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-3 in the summit clash final to win his maiden Olympic gold medal. The Spanish star displaced Roger Federer at the top of the ATP Rankings thereafter.

2016

2016 Rio Olympics: Gold in doubles

At the Rio 2016 Games, Nadal lost his men's singles bronze medal clash to Kei Nishikori. The Spaniard earlier defeated Thomaz Bellucci in the quarter-final, which gave him his 800th career win. Nadal later won the gold medal in men's doubles segment for Spain. Nadal, along with his partner Marc Lopez, overcame Romania's Florin Mergea and Horia Tecau in the final.

Information

Gold medals across segments; career Golden Slam

Nadal became the second man in the Open Era to clinch gold medals in both singles and doubles at Olympics. Notably, the Spaniard is one of only two men with career Golden Slams (winning all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold).

Information

Nadal missed London and Tokyo Games

Nadal pulled out of the 2012 London Olympics after suffering from tendinitis in his knee. The Spaniard also opted out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he sustained a recurring foot injury.