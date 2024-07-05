Emma Raducanu beat ninth seed Maria Sakkari (Image Source: X/@Wimbledon)

Emma Raducanu beats Maria Sakkari to reach Wimbledon R16: Stats

What's the story Emma Raducanu beat ninth seed Maria Sakkari to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon 2024. Raducanu beat Sakkari in straight sets to claim just her second win against a top-10 opponent on the WTA Tour. Raducanu won the contest 6-2, 6-3. It was a convincing performance from the Briton, who didn't give Sakkari any sniff. Raducanu's depth was exceptional. Here are further details.

Raducanu doled out three aces compared to Sakkari's two. Sakkari committed more double faults 6-3. Raducanu clocked a 71% win on the first serve and a 64% win on the second. She converted 4/9 break points.

Raducanu makes this record

At 21 years and 234 days, Raducanu is the 2nd youngest player from Great Britain in the past four decades to defeat a WTA top 10 ranked opponent at a Grand Slam. Before Raducanu's scalp of Sakkari, Laura Robson defeated Li Na at the US Open (R32) in 2012.

7-2 win-loss record for Raducanu at Wimbledon

Raducanu has reached the 4th round at Wimbledon for the second time (also in 2021). She has raced to a 7-2 win-loss record at Wimbledon. Her overall tally at Grand Slams read 18-7. Raducanu, who won the 2021 US Open, never went past the second round at Slam events since that win. Raducanu, who is ranked 135, is 16-9 this season.