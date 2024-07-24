In short Simplifying... In short Harry Kane has been a standout performer under Gareth Southgate's management, scoring 66 goals in 98 matches for England.

How did Harry Kane perform under Gareth Southgate? Decoding stats

How did Harry Kane perform under Gareth Southgate? Decoding stats

What's the story England saw manager Gareth Southgate resign after the 2024 European Championship. Southgate helped England reach a second successive Euro final as his side lost on both occasions. He did a sound job for England across all competitions and one player who shone under his management was talisman Harry Kane. England captain Kane scored 61 goals under Southgate. We decode the same here.

Kane made his England first-team debut in the year 2015. He scored three goals from eight appearances. In 2016, he played nine matches in all competitions and netted twice. Southgate was appointed England manager on November 30, 2016. He had signed a four-year deal. Kane's first goal under Southgate was against Scotland in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification tie.

Kane impressed largely in FIFA WC Qualifiers and main event

Kane appeared in 11 FIFA World Cup matches (2018 and 2022) and scored eight goals. He was awarded the FIFA Golden Boot for six goals in the 2018 edition. He scored a hat-trick versus Panama. England were the semi-finalists. In Qatar 2022, Kane managed two goals. England lost in the quarters. Kane dominated in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, scoring 17 goals in 14 matches.

Kane scored 7 goals at the Euros under Southgate

Kane played the 2020 and 2024 European Championships under Southgate. He was one of the co-winners of the Golden Boot in the 2024 edition after netting three goals. He also scored four goals in the 2020 edition with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Czech Republic's Patrik Schick bettering the tally. Notably, Kane didn't score in the 2016 European Championship edition before Southgate arrived.

Euro Qualifiers: Kane scored 20 goals under Southgate

In 2015, Kane scored three goals in the qualifying campaign for the Euros. Under Southgate thereafter, the star forward scored 20 goals across two campaigns. He was the top scorer with 12 goals in Euro 2020 qualifying. In Euro 2024 qualifying, he netted eight times.

Kane scored five hat-tricks under Southgate

Kane smashed six goals under Southgate in international friendlies. He also netted thrice in 18 UEFA Nations League appearances. Kane scored five hat-tricks under Southgate, including a four-goal burst against San Marino during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. His best calendar year was in 2021 when he scored 16 goals from 16 appearances for England. He also scored 12 goals in 2019.

Kane owns 66 goals for England in 98 matches

Overall, Kane has featured in 98 matches for England and owns 66 goals. As per Footystats, he has also made his presence felt with 14 assists. Notably, in the 2020 Euro Qualifiers, he registered five assists apart from 12 goals as mentioned above.