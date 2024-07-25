In short Simplifying... In short The 2024 Paris Olympics will host boxing competitions from July 27 to August 11, with India's squad including notable boxers like Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen.

India's boxing history at the Olympics is marked by Vijender Singh and Mary Kom's bronze medals in 2008 and 2012 respectively, and Lovlina Borgohain's recent bronze at Tokyo.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain is among India's medal hopefuls (Image source: X/@India_AllSports)

2024 Paris Olympics, Indian boxing: All you need to know

By Parth Dhall 07:06 pm Jul 25, 202407:06 pm

What's the story The 2024 Paris Olympics will be underway on July 26 in Paris, the capital of France. Over 10,000 athletes will feature at the Paris Games for 19 days. Notably, India is set to field six boxers across categories, including Lovlina Borgohain, who won the bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games. The Indian boxing contingent eyes its fourth medal at the Olympic Games.

Boxing

Boxing at Paris Games

The boxing competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held between July 27 and August 11. There are 13 weight categories (seven for men and six for women). While the Arena Paris Nord in Villepinte will host the preliminary round, the semi-finals and finals will be held at the iconic Roland Garros. Notably, the quarter-finals will begin from July 31.

Information

Paris Olympics: India's boxing squad

India's boxing squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics - Men: Amit Panghal (51kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg). Women - Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

Medals

Boxers Vijender Singh, Mary Kom made India proud

India didn't have a single Olympic medal in boxing before 2008. At the Beijing Games, Vijender Singh became the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. He brought home the bronze medal. Mary Kom claimed the bronze medal at the 2012 London Games in women's flyweight event. She became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in boxing.

Hopefuls

Borgohain, Nikhat among medal hopefuls

At the Tokyo Games, Borgohain joined Mary and Vijender as the third Indian boxer with an Olympic medal. She won the bronze medal in the flyweight category. Borgohain can now become the first boxer to win multiple medals at the Olympics. Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen is also among the medal hopefuls for India. She is set to compete at her first Olympics.