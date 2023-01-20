Sports

India Open 2023: Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal ousted in R16

Written by V Shashank Jan 20, 2023, 01:04 pm 2 min read

Lakshya Sen exited in the second round of the Super 750 event (Source: Twitter/@lakshya_sen)

The Indian badminton contingent received twin blows as both Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal exited in R16 of the ongoing Indian Open Super 750 on Thursday. Lakshya, a Commonwealth Games gold-winning medalist, lost to world number 20 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 21-16, 15-21, 18-21. Meanwhile, Nehwal lost to Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China 9-21, 12-21, ending India's campaign in the tournament. Here's more.

Sen, Nehwal make second-round exits

Sen beat compatriot HS Prannoy in straight games in the opening round. Gemke, however, pulled curtains to his run. The 21-year-old was recently ousted by Prannoy in the opening round of the Malaysia Open Super 1000. Meanwhile, Nehwal beat Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-17, 12-21, 21-19 in the opening round. The London Olympics bronze medalist failed to get going in the second round.

Satwiksairaj-Chirag withdraw ahead of the second-round encounter

Reigning champions, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty withdrew ahead of their second-round match against China's Yu Chen Liu and Xuan Yi Ou in men's doubles. Recently, the two shuttlers bowed out of the 2023 Malaysia Open in the last-four stage. Satwik and Chirag lost to the world number 17 pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 16-21, 21-11, 15-21.

What about the others?

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost to China's Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang 14-21, 10-21. CWG bronze medalists, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly lost 9-21, 16-21 defeat to sixth-seeded Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu of China in women's doubles in R16.

India had a disappointing campaign in Malaysia Open

The Indian badminton contingent hasn't had a great start to 2023. Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, a former world number one, made first-round exits in Malaysia Open in women's and men's singles, respectively. Srikanth lost 19-21, 14-21 to Kenta Nishimoto, while Nehwal succumbed to a 12-21, 21-17, 12-21 defeat to Han Yue. PV Sindhu was also knocked out after losing to Olympic champion Carolina Marin.