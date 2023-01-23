Sports

Kunlavut Vitidsarn stuns Viktor Axelsen to win India Open 2023

Kunlavut Vitidsarn stuns Viktor Axelsen to win India Open 2023

Written by V Shashank Jan 23, 2023, 11:29 am 2 min read

Viktor Axelsen suffered his first loss to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Source: Twitter/@ViktorAxelsen)

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn stunned two-time World Champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark to lift the India Open Super 750. Axelsen, a former India Open winner, suffered a 20-22, 21-10, 12-21 defeat in what was a repeat of last year's World Championship final. Last year, the 29-year-old became the first player in men's singles to win seven Super Series in a single season. Here's more.

Axelsen's journey in the tournament

Axelsen overcame Indian ace Kidambi Srikanth 21-14, 21-19 in the opening round. He prevailed against China's Shi Yuqi 21-16, 16-21, 21-9 in R16. Axelsen advanced to the semi-final after his compatriot Rasmus Gemke suffered a leg injury midway through the opening game. The world number one made light work of Indonesia's Jonatan Christie (21-6, 21-12). In the final, Axelsen came up short against Vitidsarn.

Vitidsarn's maiden win against Axelsen

Vitidsarn has bettered his record against Axelsen to 1-6. Meanwhile, the former clinched only his second BWF World Tour title, having won the German Open Super 300 in 2022.

A look at Axelsen's career achievements

Axelsen, who won gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has won 18 BWF World Tour titles. He has been a runner-up on six occasions. As per Sportstar, the Danish ace won 48 of 51 matches in 2022. He won a record seven Super Series in a season, breaking the previous record of four held by Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, and Srikanth.

Unique feat for Axelsen

2022 was a remarkable year for Axelsen. He became the only man to win the All England Open, BWF World Championships, and year-ending World Tour Finals in the same season.

What about women's singles?

In the women's final, South Korea's An Se Young staged a comeback to beat Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 15-21, 21-16, 21-12, thereby taking her head-to-head to 6-10.