'What's With Baum?': Woody Allen's first novel coming in September

Controversial Hollywood filmmaker and writer Woody Allen (89) is set to publish his debut novel later this year. The book, titled What's With Baum?, will be released by independent publisher Swift Press. This marks a significant milestone in Allen's literary career as he has previously published short stories, essays, and a memoir.

Plot details Here's the plot of 'What's with Baum?' The novel revolves around a middle-aged Jewish journalist turned novelist named Baum, who is "consumed with anxiety about everything under the sun," per Swift Press. His third marriage is on the rocks, and he has impulsively tried to kiss a young journalist during an interview. The book delves into Baum's personal and professional struggles as he navigates these challenges. It's "a portrait of an intellectual crippled by neurotic concerns about the futility and emptiness of life," per the publisher.

Past publications Allen's previous works and controversies Since the 1970s, Allen has written multiple books of short stories and essays. His 2020 memoir, Apropos of Nothing, was dropped by its original US publisher, Hachette, after a staff walkout over allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter, Dylan Farrow. Later, Arcade published it.