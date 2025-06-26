Who is Zohran Mamdani's wife Rama Duwaji?

Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani , could be moving to Gracie Mansion if her husband wins the election few months down the road. The 27-year-old artist has largely stayed away from the campaign trail since Mamdani's candidacy announcement last October but she made a rare appearance with him after his victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier this week. Here's all we know about her.

Artist profile She is a pro-Palestinian artist Duwaji is a Brooklyn-based Syrian artist, who has worked with prominent clients like The New Yorker and BBC. Her work often features pro-Palestinian themes and Arab female identity. One of her animations highlights how New York charities allegedly fund Israeli actions against Palestinians. She met Mamdani on the dating app Hinge several years ago. During Mamdani's campaign, their dreamy wedding photos in the NYC subway had taken over social media.

Personal details Educational background Duwaji is ethnically Syrian but was born in Texas, according to a campaign spokeswoman. She earned her Master of Fine Arts in Illustration from the School of Visual Arts. Her work explores themes of sisterhood and communal experiences through drawn portraiture and movement, and you are bound to feel a gush of warm breeze when you open up her aesthetically pleasing website.