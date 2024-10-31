Summarize Simplifying... In short Karthik Naralasetty, an entrepreneur of Andhra origin, is running for mayor in Texas, promising to enhance law enforcement and technology infrastructure.

The election is scheduled for November 5

Who's Karthik Naralasetty, Andhra-origin businessman running for mayor in Texas

What's the story Karthik Naralasetty, an Indian-American businessman hailing from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, is contesting for the mayoral position in The Hills, Texas. If he wins the November 5 election—which is also the date of the presidential election—he will become the youngest and first person of Indian descent to serve as the mayor of The Hills. His campaign, which began on August 19 with the slogan "Transparency is the game, Karthik is the name," promises a fresh and inclusive approach to city leadership.

Campaign goals

Karthik's campaign focuses on transparency, community engagement

Naralasetty has promised to strengthen law enforcement and upgrade the technology infrastructure in The Hills if he wins. Despite being subjected to major personal attacks during the course of his campaign, which he called "disheartening and hostile," Naralasetty said he is determined to serve the people with integrity. "My Indian-American background gives me a unique lens to bridge cultural gaps...As a Mayor, I will preserve our community's cherished character while embracing progress in safety, technology, and community engagement," he asserted.

Personal journey

Naralasetty's journey from Andhra Pradesh to Texas

Naralasetty finished his early schooling in Delhi and then moved to the US to study at Rutgers University. At Rutgers, he founded a student organization that connected peers, advocated for important causes, and helped hone his leadership skills. He then ventured into the world of entrepreneurship, founding Socialblood, a platform aimed at tackling global blood donation shortages. He has also set up several other startups focused on creating a positive social impact.

Social impact

Naralasetty's social advocacy and business background

Apart from his business acumen, Naralasetty is also known for being a social advocate. According to his page, he taught himself product design and now consults with Fortune 500 businesses such as Apple, Walmart, and Levi's. "I focus on impactful design projects that push the boundaries of technology and deliver human-centered solutions," he wrote.