The government has put 34,000 soldiers on standby for rescue operations, evacuated over 8,600 people from high-risk areas, and issued extreme rainfall warnings.

By Chanshimla Varah 02:46 pm Oct 31, 202402:46 pm

What's the story Typhoon Kong-rey, the strongest storm to hit Taiwan since Typhoon Herb in 1996, hit the island's southeast coast on Thursday. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center classified it equivalent to a Category 3 Atlantic hurricane. The typhoon brought heavy rains and high winds of nearly 200km/h. The storm's radius of maximum wind was recorded at 320km (nearly 322km) on Wednesday evening.

Typhoon Kong-rey's impact: Fatalities and injuries

Taiwan's cities and counties announced a day off, over 500 flights were canceled—including 300 international journeys—and all ferry services to outlying islands were suspended. Financial markets were also halted ahead of the storm. The National Fire Agency reported that at least 27 people were injured, trees were downed, and four mudslides occurred as the typhoon approached. Rainfall of up to 1.2 meters (3.9 feet) is expected in eastern Taiwan.

Typhoon Kong-rey disrupts daily life and travel in Taiwan

Local authorities have also shut offices and schools, and put over 34,000 soldiers on standby for rescue operations. Additionally, more than 8,600 people were evacuated from high-risk areas. Images from the scene showed ferocious waves battering Taitung county and floodwaters in Hualien county. Taiwan's weather agency issued an "extremely torrential" rainfall warning for parts of Yilan, Hualien, Taichung, and Taitung counties with additional rainfall of over half a meter (20-inch) expected in eastern Taiwan.

Visuals from Taiwan

President Lai Ching-te urges caution

President Lai Ching-te has urged citizens to refrain from dangerous behavior during the typhoon. Environmental officials were on high alert to prevent oil leaks from a Chinese cargo ship beached on Taiwan's northern coast. After wreaking havoc in Taiwan, Typhoon Kong-rey is predicted to move into the northern Taiwan Strait. It is likely to skim China's Fujian province coast on Friday morning, before moving toward Japan.