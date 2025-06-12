What's the story

A woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into BTS member Jungkook's house in Seoul on Wednesday, reported MBN.

The incident took place just hours after the singer completed his mandatory military service.

The Yongsan Police Station confirmed that a Chinese woman in her 30s was apprehended for attempted trespassing around 11:20pm KST.

She reportedly tried to enter Jungkook's residence by repeatedly pressing the door passcode when police arrived at the scene after a neighbor's report.