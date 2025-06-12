Chinese woman tries to break into BTS Jungkook's house, arrested
What's the story
A woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into BTS member Jungkook's house in Seoul on Wednesday, reported MBN.
The incident took place just hours after the singer completed his mandatory military service.
The Yongsan Police Station confirmed that a Chinese woman in her 30s was apprehended for attempted trespassing around 11:20pm KST.
She reportedly tried to enter Jungkook's residence by repeatedly pressing the door passcode when police arrived at the scene after a neighbor's report.
Motive disclosed
Woman wanted to see Jungkook
During the investigation, the woman reportedly told police she wanted to see Jungkook after his military discharge.
"I wished to see Jungkook after his discharge from the military," she said.
The police are now probing her to ascertain the exact motive and circumstances behind this attempted break-in.
Discharge details
Jungkook was discharged from military on June 11
Jungkook was discharged from his military service on June 11 after serving at the 5th Artillery Brigade for 18 months. He was discharged as a sergeant on the same day as the attempted break-in.
His fellow BTS member Jimin, who enlisted with him in December 2023, was also discharged on the same day.
Fans have expressed concern over this incident and are calling for stricter security measures for their favorite artists.
Official statement
BigHit Music had strict rules for the discharge day
BigHit Music, the agency representing BTS, had issued a statement regarding the discharge day. They clarified that it was reserved for military personnel only and no special events were planned.
A day before Jimin and Jung Kook's discharge, RM and V completed their mandatory service.
Now, only Suga is left to return to mark the septet's reunion.