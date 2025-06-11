What's the story

BTS﻿'s Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook have been officially discharged from the South Korean military after completing their mandatory service. They become the fifth and sixth members of BTS to finish this duty.

According to reports, they were discharged from the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday.

Their return comes a day after fellow bandmates V and RM also completed their service.