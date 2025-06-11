BTS's Jimin, Jungkook discharged from military; duo gets camera shy
What's the story
BTS's Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook have been officially discharged from the South Korean military after completing their mandatory service. They become the fifth and sixth members of BTS to finish this duty.
According to reports, they were discharged from the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday.
Their return comes a day after fellow bandmates V and RM also completed their service.
Fan interaction
Jimin, Jungkook got shy in front of cameras
Upon their discharge, Jimin and Jungkook were greeted by a sea of ARMYs at the military base.
The singers were initially shy and hid behind their bouquets, giggling at the sight of their fans and cameras.
Jungkook said, "Actually, it's been so long since I've been in front of cameras, and I didn't even put on makeup, so I'm a bit embarrassed."
Jimin thanked the fans, saying, "Now that we're discharged, we'll begin painting the picture we've been preparing."
Reunion plans
Only Suga remains in service
With Jimin and Jungkook back, only Suga remains in service. His military discharge date is set for June 21. This will mean all the BTS members will once again be reunited after almost two years.
However, before that, BTS and BIGHIT MUSIC will celebrate their 12th anniversary with the fans, called, BTS FESTA on June 13-14 at KINTEX in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.