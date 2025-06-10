What's the story

BTS's leader, Kim Namjoon aka RM, and Kim Taehyung aka V were discharged from the South Korean military on Tuesday, after they completed their mandatory service.

The duo greeted their fans near the military base in army uniforms and promised to return with a performance soon.

"To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful," said V.