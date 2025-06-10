BTS's RM, V complete military service, promise stage return
What's the story
BTS's leader, Kim Namjoon aka RM, and Kim Taehyung aka V were discharged from the South Korean military on Tuesday, after they completed their mandatory service.
The duo greeted their fans near the military base in army uniforms and promised to return with a performance soon.
"To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful," said V.
Service completion
RM played saxophone from 'Detective Conan' while V held bouquets
RM and V enlisted for the mandatory military service in December 2023.
Namjoon revealed that he was part of the 15th Infantry Division Military Army Band, and V introduced himself as a member of II Corps Special Duty Team.
After their discharge, they moved to Chuncheon where they greeted fans.
RM suprisingly showed up with his saxophone playing the tune of Case Closed from Detective Conan, while V stood beside him with two flower bouquets in his hands.
Future endeavors
'We want to perform,' said the duo
In their message to the fans shortly after their discharge, RM and V expressed their desire to perform.
RM said, "I believe it'd be the same thing - perform," with V adding, "Perform."
In what would have been music to fans' ears, the duo said, "We want to have a concert, perform on stage."
The timing of their discharge is significant as BTS's anniversary celebrations, FESTA, are scheduled for June 13.
Reunion anticipation
Only 3 members left to complete military service
With RM and V's discharge, only three members—Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga—are left to complete their service.
Jimin and Jungkook (JK) will be discharged on Wednesday, while Suga will be the last member to return on June 21.
This means a full group reunion is not far away.
Meanwhile, HYBE, BTS's company, has seen noticeable spike in stock in anticipation of the group's reunion, reflecting both fan excitement and industry expectations.