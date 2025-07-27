Luis Diaz set to join Bayern Munich for £65.5m: Details

Liverpool have agreed to a deal with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Luis Diaz. The total fee for the transfer is said to be around £65.5 million which includes add-ons. The Colombian international, who has two years left on his contract with Liverpool, has been given permission to leave the club's Asia tour and complete his move in Munich by tomorrow. Here's more.

Transfer negotiations Liverpool had initially resisted Bayern's advances Liverpool had initially resisted Bayern's advances and rejected an offer of around £58.5 million (€67 million). However, as per Sky Sports News, the German club returned with an improved offer of some £69 million. However, the clubs settled for a fee of £65.5 million including add-ons, which Liverpool accepted after determining it to be full market value. Despite being unwilling to sell a key first-team player throughout the summer, Diaz and his representatives pushed for a move.

Player history Diaz joined Liverpool in January 2022 Diaz joined Liverpool in January 2022 for a guaranteed fee of £37.5 million. He signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the club. His departure won't affect Liverpool's recruitment plans as Hugo Ekitike has already been signed to bolster the club's attacking depth. On Saturday, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Diaz was left out of the squad against AC Milan due to speculation surrounding his future.

Information Diaz managed 41 goals and 16 assists for the Reds Diaz has made 148 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions. In addition to 41 goals, the player has clocked 16 assists. 103 of his appearances have come in the Premier League. He owns 29 goals and 15 assists.