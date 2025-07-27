Luis Diaz set to join Bayern Munich for £65.5m: Details
What's the story
Liverpool have agreed to a deal with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Luis Diaz. The total fee for the transfer is said to be around £65.5 million which includes add-ons. The Colombian international, who has two years left on his contract with Liverpool, has been given permission to leave the club's Asia tour and complete his move in Munich by tomorrow. Here's more.
Transfer negotiations
Liverpool had initially resisted Bayern's advances
Liverpool had initially resisted Bayern's advances and rejected an offer of around £58.5 million (€67 million). However, as per Sky Sports News, the German club returned with an improved offer of some £69 million. However, the clubs settled for a fee of £65.5 million including add-ons, which Liverpool accepted after determining it to be full market value. Despite being unwilling to sell a key first-team player throughout the summer, Diaz and his representatives pushed for a move.
Player history
Diaz joined Liverpool in January 2022
Diaz joined Liverpool in January 2022 for a guaranteed fee of £37.5 million. He signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the club. His departure won't affect Liverpool's recruitment plans as Hugo Ekitike has already been signed to bolster the club's attacking depth. On Saturday, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Diaz was left out of the squad against AC Milan due to speculation surrounding his future.
Information
Diaz managed 41 goals and 16 assists for the Reds
Diaz has made 148 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions. In addition to 41 goals, the player has clocked 16 assists. 103 of his appearances have come in the Premier League. He owns 29 goals and 15 assists.
Transfers
Liverpool have sold and bought several players this summer
Liverpool have been active in the transfer window, selling players like Jarrell Quansah, Nathaniel Phillips, and Caoimhin Kelleher. With Diaz's exit and speculation about Darwin Nunez's future, Liverpool may seek further reinforcements. Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is reportedly open to a move during this transfer window. Liverpool have already made some big-money signings this summer, including midfielder Florian Wirtz in a potential British record £116 million deal. They also signed Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez for £40 million and right-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for £29.5 million respectively.