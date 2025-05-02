What's the story

Last Sunday, April 27, saw Liverpool claim their 20th English top-flight title. It was also their 2nd Premier League honor.

Mohamed Salah, who has been a Liverpool legend, entered history books by becoming the 5th-highest scorer in Premier League history.

He also became the highest scorer among foreign players. For both records, Salah surpassed the legendary Sergio Aguero.

We decode their Premier League stats.