Mohamed Salah vs Sergio Aguero: Decoding their Premier League stats
Last Sunday, April 27, saw Liverpool claim their 20th English top-flight title. It was also their 2nd Premier League honor.
Mohamed Salah, who has been a Liverpool legend, entered history books by becoming the 5th-highest scorer in Premier League history.
He also became the highest scorer among foreign players. For both records, Salah surpassed the legendary Sergio Aguero.
We decode their Premier League stats.
Salah
Salah owns 185 Premier League goals
Egyptian ace Salah has amassed 185 goals in the Premier League, including 183 for Liverpool. He owns 87 assists, including 86 for Liverpool.
2 of his goals and an assist came in Chelsea colors.
Salah, who plays primarily as a winger, has featured in 297 Premier League matches with his goals involvement tally reading 272.
Aguero
Aguero scored 184 goals for Manchester City
Aguero was a Manchester City legend. He played as a number nine for the club.
Argentine ace Aguero featured in a total of 274 Premier League games. He scored a whopping 184 goals and made his presence felt with 47 assists.
His goals onvolvement tally reads 231.
Do you know?
A look at Premier League players with 180-plus PL goals
Alan Shearer remains the Premier League's highest scorer to date with 260. He is followed by Harry Kane (213). Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is next with 208 goals. Andy Cole is next with 187 goals. Salah (185) and Aguero (184) cap off the list.
Best seasons
Salah's Premier League seasons with 20-plus goals
Salah has scored 20-plus goals in a Premier League campaign on 5 occasions across 8 seasons for Liverpool.
His best returns in a campaign read 32 goals in 2017-18.
He also scored 22 goals in 2018-19, 22 goals in 2020-21, 23 goals in 2021-22, and 28* goals in the ongoing 2024-25 campaign.
Best seasons (2)
Aguero's Premier League seasons with 20-plus goals
Aguero managed 20-plus goals in a Premier League campaign on 6 occasions across 10 seasons for Man City.
His best returns in a campaign read 26 goals in 2014-15. He also scored 24 goals in 2011-12, 24 in 2015-16, 20 in 2016-17, 21 in 2017-18 and 21 in 2018-19.
Notably, Aguero scored 20-plus goals in 5 successive Premier League campaigns.
Awards
Salah's Premier League accolades
Salah has won 3 Premier League Golden Boot awards: 2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22.
He has also bagged 1 Player of the Season award and 2 Goal of the Month awards.
Salah has been adjudged Player of the Month on 7 occasions. He has also won one Playmaker award and is a 2-time Premier League champion with Liverpool.
Awards (2)
Aguero's Premier League accolades
Aguero has won 1 Premier League Golden Boot award: 2014-15.
He has been adjudged Player of the Month on 7 occasions.
Aguero is a 5-time Premier League champion with City. He won the league title in 2011-12, 2013-14, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21.
Numbers
Salah's Premier League stats in full
34 of Salah's Premier League goals have come from the penalty spot. As per the Premier League, he has clocked 1,060 shots with 470 of them on target.
He has smashed the woodwork 27 times. He has created 132 big chances.
Salah has made 149 tackles, 47 interceptions and 35 clearances. He has never received a red card to date.
Numbers (2)
Aguero's Premier League stats in full
27 of Aguero's Premier League goals have come from the penalty spot.
As per the Premier League, Aguero clocked 1,015 shots with 423 of them on target.
He smashed the woodwork 34 times. He also created 62 big chances.
Aguero made 154 tackles, 75 interceptions and 14 clearances. Aguero received a single red card in 275 games.
Goals!
