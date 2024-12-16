Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, has expressed self-doubt following a string of poor performances, including a defeat in the Manchester derby.

Guardiola acknowledged the team's defensive weaknesses and lack of composure, admitting he hasn't found solutions yet.

The team's recent record stands at one win in their last 11 matches, with a concerning 25 goals conceded and only 13 scored. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Man City lost 1-2 versus Man United

Pep Guardiola questions his abilities after defeat in Manchester derby

By Rajdeep Saha 02:29 am Dec 16, 202402:29 am

What's the story Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola has voiced self-doubt after the team's latest 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the latest Manchester derby. The loss is the lowest point for City, having lost eight out of their last 11 matches in all competitions. Gaurdila said he isn't good enough, assessing his side. Amad Diallo scored a late winner for United at Etihad Stadium, after City took the lead but conceded a penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes.

Team performance

Guardiola acknowledges team's defensive issues

Guardiola admitted Manchester City's defensive frailties and lack of composure on the night. "Not much to say. No defence, they were incredibly persistent," Guardiola said post-game. "We have not lost eight games in two seasons. We can't defend that. It's not about this or that player. We gave away goals, our fault. We don't play with composure. The results are not good, the game was not exceptional. I know the situation, I understand but the reality is this," he added.

Analysis

I'm not good enough, says Guardiola

Pep said the only way for his team forward is to keep going as he needs to find solutions. "The result will help us to take our best but right now we don't have it. The way I learn is to keep going. I'm not good enough. I am the boss, the manager, I have to find solutions and so far I haven't. That's the reality. We want to play better, create chances. But at the moment, it's not possible."

Run

One win for City in 11 matches across competitions

City have won once in their last 11 matches across competitions. Barring a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Guardiola's men own eight defeats and two draws. The Citizens have conceded a whopping 25 goals in 11 matches. Notably, they have conceded two-plus goals in 10 matches. On the other hand, they have scored only 13 goals.