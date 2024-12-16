Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester City's performance has been dismal lately, with only one victory in their last 11 matches across various competitions.

This includes a shocking eight defeats and two draws, with the team conceding 25 goals while scoring just 13.

This includes a shocking eight defeats and two draws, with the team conceding 25 goals while scoring just 13.

Their Premier League record is equally disappointing, with one win, one draw, and five losses in seven matches.

Manchester City suffered once again as they were stunned 2-1 by arch-rivals Manchester United (Image Source: X/@ManCity)

Manchester City have one win in 11 matches across competitions

By Rajdeep Saha 02:10 am Dec 16, 202402:10 am

What's the story Manchester City suffered once again as they were stunned 2-1 by arch-rivals Manchester United in a derby clash at the Etihad Stadium. Matchweek 16 of the Premier League 2024-25 season saw City lead until the 87th minute via Josko Gvardiol's goal. However, Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty and Amad Diallo scored United's second to win the match for United. We decode City's poor run.

Story

8 defeats and 25 goals conceded in these 11 matches

City have won once in their last 11 matches across competitions. Barring a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola's men own eight defeats and two draws. The Citizens have conceded a whopping 25 goals in 11 matches. Notably, they have conceded two-plus goals in 10 matches. On the other hand, they have scored only 13 goals.

Run

City's results in this horror run before United clash

Tottenham 2-1 Manchester City (EFL Cup R16) Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester City (Premier League) Sporting 4-1 Manchester City (Champions League) Brighton 2-1 Manchester City (Premier League) Manchester City 0-4 Tottenham (Premier League) Manchester City 3-3 Feyenoord (Champions League) Liverpool 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League) Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League) Crystal Palace 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League) Juventus 2-0 Manchester City (Champions League)

Information

Poor run of form in the Premier League

City have played 7 Premier League matches in this run of 11 games. They have won once, drawn once and lost 5. City have conceded 14 goals in these 7 matches in addition to scoring 8 goals.