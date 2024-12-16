Manchester City have one win in 11 matches across competitions
Manchester City suffered once again as they were stunned 2-1 by arch-rivals Manchester United in a derby clash at the Etihad Stadium. Matchweek 16 of the Premier League 2024-25 season saw City lead until the 87th minute via Josko Gvardiol's goal. However, Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty and Amad Diallo scored United's second to win the match for United. We decode City's poor run.
8 defeats and 25 goals conceded in these 11 matches
City have won once in their last 11 matches across competitions. Barring a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola's men own eight defeats and two draws. The Citizens have conceded a whopping 25 goals in 11 matches. Notably, they have conceded two-plus goals in 10 matches. On the other hand, they have scored only 13 goals.
City's results in this horror run before United clash
Tottenham 2-1 Manchester City (EFL Cup R16) Bournemouth 2-1 Manchester City (Premier League) Sporting 4-1 Manchester City (Champions League) Brighton 2-1 Manchester City (Premier League) Manchester City 0-4 Tottenham (Premier League) Manchester City 3-3 Feyenoord (Champions League) Liverpool 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League) Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League) Crystal Palace 2-2 Manchester City (Premier League) Juventus 2-0 Manchester City (Champions League)
Poor run of form in the Premier League
City have played 7 Premier League matches in this run of 11 games. They have won once, drawn once and lost 5. City have conceded 14 goals in these 7 matches in addition to scoring 8 goals.