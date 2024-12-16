Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling Premier League match, Manchester United pulled off a last-minute victory over Manchester City, thanks to a 90th-minute goal by Diallo.

This marked only the second win for United under new manager Amorim, who stirred controversy by leaving Rashford and Garnacho out of the squad.

Meanwhile, Fernandes set a new club record by scoring his 21st penalty, surpassing Wayne Rooney's previous record. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Manchester United stage late comeback to defeat Manchester City: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:30 am Dec 16, 202401:30 am

What's the story Manchester United clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in matchweek 16 of the Premier League 2024-25 season. The match saw Josko Gvardiol put City in the lead with a header from Kevin De Bruyne's deflected cross in the first half. However, the game turned in United's favor when Matheus Nunes fouled Amad Diallo in the 88th minute, leading to a penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes. Diallo then scored the winner shortly thereafter. Here's more.

Winning strike

Diallo's last-minute goal seals United's victory

The match was settled in the 90th minute as Diallo scored the winner for Ruben Amorim's side. He was fed by Lisandro Martinez and deftly rounded Ederson to score from an acute angle. This was only United's second Premier League win under new manager Amorim, who made bold selection calls by leaving Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho out of the squad.

Strategy

Amorim's selection decisions spark debate

Amorim's decision to leave Rashford and Garnacho out of the squad has divided opinions. Football pundit Roy Keane told Sky Sports, "He has obviously seen something he doesn't like... It's a big call, but I like to see it. He has put down a marker." The win was important for United as they took advantage of City's failure to increase their lead after Gvardiol's goal.

Opta stats

Key feats attained against reigning Premier League champions

City were leading until the 88th minute before losing 2-1. It's the latest into a game that a reigning champion has led in a Premier League game and lost. Diallo's goal was just the seventh 90th-minute winner scored against the reigning Premier League champions. It's also the 2nd time a Manchester United player did so (also Robin van Persie vs City in 2012). Diallo is the second-youngest player to score a 90th-minute winner against the reigning Premier League champions.

Information

Fernandes delivers for Manchester United

Fernandes has scored 21 of his 25 penalties for Manchester United in the Premier League. It's now the outright most by any player for the club in the competition (overtaking Wayne Rooney - 20/28). Fernandes has raced to 58 Premier League goals, including four this season.

Information

Amad scores his 3rd career Premier League goal

In 26 Premier League appearances, Amad now owns three goals and 8 assists. He is involved in 8 goals this season (G2 A6). Overall, he has four goals this season for United in all competitions.

Details

Match stats and points table

United had 1.99 expected goals to City's 0.91. Both teams had 10 attempts each with three shots on target as well. City managed only 18 touches in the opposition box. United had 22 such touches. City edged past United in possession (52-48%). In terms of the points table, United remain 13th with six wins, four draws and six defeats from 16 games. They own 22 points. City are 5th in the table with 27 points. This was their 5th defeat.

Do you know?

Amorim enters exclusive club

As per Squawka, Amorim has become just the second Manchester United manager to win their first Premier League Manchester derby after Sir Alex Ferguson.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post