Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester United triumphed over Leicester City with a 3-0 victory in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes, marking his 250th appearance for United, was the star of the match, contributing a goal and an assist.

Despite a scrappy second half, Alejandro Garnacho sealed the win with a quality shot, pushing United to 13th in the standings with a goal difference of zero. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Alejandro Garnacho scored United's 3rd goal (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Manchester United beat Leicester City 3-0 in Premier League: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:19 pm Nov 10, 202410:19 pm

What's the story Manchester United will welcome Ruben Amorim with something positive to build upon. The Red Devils beat Leicester City 3-0 in matchweek 11 of the Premier League 2024-25 season at Old Trafford on Sunday. This was Ruud van Nistelrooy's final game in charge as interim manager. United have gone unbeaten in this four-game spell, winning three and drawing one. Here are further details.

1st half

Manchester United score twice in the 1st half

The first half was pretty even but the hosts were more comfortable as they secured a 2-0 lead. Bruno Fernandes was at the heart of it. His first was a sumptuous strike from the edge of the box following Amad Diallo's layoff. Noussair Mazraoui's cross saw Fernandes nudge the ball onto Victor Kristiansen for an own goal. Diallo almost scored the 3rd goal thereafter.

Information

A look at the half-time stats

Leciester had four shots on target compared to two from the hosts. In terms of expected goals, United's tally read 0.75 to the visitors' 0.73. United had 7 touches in the opposition box with the Foxes managing 8. United had 58% ball possession.

2nd half

A flat second half on offer before Garnacho scores

It was more of a scrappy second half. Both sides lacked the bite in the final third. Alejandro Garnacho had a few promising moments inside the box but he wasted them. However, the Argentine made the visitors pay with a quality right-footed shot from a Fernandes assist. Notably, Christian Eriksen led the charge with a sublime pass for Fernandes which opened up Leicester.

Fernandes

Fernandes shines in his 250th Man United appearance

Fernandes marked his 250th appearance for Manchester United with a goal and an assist. Making his 170th Premier League appearance, Fernandes is directly involved in 100 goals for Manchester United (G56, A44). The ongoing season sees him get to two goals and three assists in the league. In 250 appearances across competitions, Fernandes owns 83 goals.

Information

United's goal difference improves to zero

After 11 matches, United are 13th in the Premier League standings. They own 15 points (W4 D3 L4). United's goal difference is zero. They have scored 12 goals and conceded 12. United clocked their 5th clean sheet. Meanwhile, the Foxes are placed 15th.

Opta stats

Key feats attained by Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in 19 straight league games versus promoted teams. Foxes manager Steve Cooper has lost all four of his Premier League games against United. United have lost only two of their last 18 Premier League games against the Foxes. United have also scored in each of their last 29 Premier League matches against Leicester.

Information

Garnacho races to 13 Premier League goals

Making his 68th Premier League appearance, Garnacho owns 13 goals and 7 assists. In the present campaign, he owns three goals (1 assist). Overall, Garnacho has 22 goals for the club in all competitions from 104 games.