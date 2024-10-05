Summarize Simplifying... In short Liverpool's star goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, is out due to a hamstring injury, causing concerns for both Liverpool and Brazil.

In his absence, Vitezslav Jaros has stepped up, earning praise for his performance.

Despite the setback, Liverpool continues to perform well in the Premier League, currently leading with 18 points from 7 matches.

Alisson could be out for several weeks (Photo credit: X/@LFC)

Liverpool's Alisson Becker sidelined due to hamstring injury: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 09:52 pm Oct 05, 202409:52 pm

What's the story Liverpool are facing a significant setback as their first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson Becker, has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury. The 32-year-old Brazilian international was forced to leave the field in the 79th minute of a match against Crystal Palace. Liverpool's manager Arne Slot confirmed this news in an interview with BBC Match of the Day, stating that Alisson could be out for several weeks.

Manager's worries

Slot's concerns over Alisson's injury

Slot expressed his concerns about Alisson's injury, indicating that it could affect both Liverpool and Brazil. He said, "What I do know is that when a player walks off like he did, it normally means he's not in the Brazil squad and I don't expect him to be in the team for the first match we play after the break." This statement underscores the potential impact of Alisson's absence on upcoming games.

Goalkeeper replacement

Vitezslav Jaros steps up in Alisson's absence

With Alisson out and second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher unavailable due to illness, Vitezslav Jaros stepped up to make his Liverpool debut. Slot praised Jaros's performance, stating "The positive thing is that Jaros did really well last season when on loan. He was champion and won the cup. He wanted to play desperately." This endorsement suggests confidence in the young goalkeeper's ability to fill Alisson's shoes during this challenging period for Liverpool FC.

Scheduling issues

Slot addresses fixture scheduling concerns

Slot also raised concerns about fixture scheduling, particularly for teams involved in midweek Champions League action. He questioned the decision to schedule an early kick-off for an away game following a Wednesday evening match. "Maybe this is something the FA should look at - if you play Wednesday evening why do we have an early kick-off in an away game?" he asked.

Goalkeeper's impact

Slot praises Alisson amid injury woes

Despite the injury setback, Slot had high praise for Alisson, who has been with Liverpool since 2018. He described him as "clearly our number one, he's the best goalkeeper in the world." Slot acknowledged that Alisson's absence is a significant blow to the team, highlighting his crucial role in Liverpool FC's success. This praise underscores Alisson's importance to Liverpool and the challenge they face without him on the field.

Liverpool

Liverpool keep their momentum under Slot

After 7 matches in the Premier League 2024-25 season, the Reds are atop with 18 points, having collected 6 wins and one defeat. Diogo Jota scored the only goal against Palace as Slot's men maintained their fine run of form this season. Notably, Liverpool have conceded only two goals this season in the Premier League. This was their fifth clean sheet.