Wanindu Hasaranga rattles New Zealand with 4/17 in 2nd T20I
Wanindu Hasaranga produced a bowling masterclass as he floored New Zealand with four wickets in the 2nd T20I being held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Sri Lanka's Hasaranga managed 4/17 from four overs, reducing the Kiwis to 52/6 in 10.3 overs. After impressing with figures worth 2/20 on Saturday, Hasaranga was sensational with the ball as the visitors had no answers.
Four wickets for Hasaranga
Hasaranga was introduced in the 7th over and he got the wicket of Glenn Phillips, whose premedidated reverse sweep did him in. A legbreak saw Michael Bracewell fall in the same over. Bracewell thought of going big and missed the line. He got Mitch Hay next, who was beaten on the flight. Will Young was his next scalp. Young's attempted sweep didn't materialize.
Hasaranga races to 125 scalps in T20Is
Hasaranga, who also bowled a maiden, conceded at an economy rate of 4.20. In 76 matches, Hasaranga has raced to 125 wickets at an average of just 15.36. He claimed his 4th four-wicket haul in T20Is. In nine matches versus New Zealand, Hasaranga has 13 scalps at 16.69. As per ESPNcricinfo, 46 of Hasaranga's wickets have come at home, averaging 15.41.
287 T20 wickets in 200 matches for Hasaranga
Playing his 200th T20 match, Hasaranga has raced to 287 scalps. He has claimed his 9th four-fer in the format in addition to also owning three five-wicket hauls.