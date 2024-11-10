Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2nd T20I against New Zealand, Wanindu Hasaranga showcased his bowling prowess by taking 4 wickets for just 17 runs.

This performance helped him reach a total of 125 wickets in T20Is, with an impressive average of 15.36.

Celebrating his 200th T20 match, Hasaranga's career tally now stands at 287 wickets, including nine four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls.

Sri Lanka's Hasaranga managed 4/17 from four overs in the 2nd T20I vs NZ (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Wanindu Hasaranga rattles New Zealand with 4/17 in 2nd T20I

By Rajdeep Saha 08:53 pm Nov 10, 202408:53 pm

What's the story Wanindu Hasaranga produced a bowling masterclass as he floored New Zealand with four wickets in the 2nd T20I being held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Sri Lanka's Hasaranga managed 4/17 from four overs, reducing the Kiwis to 52/6 in 10.3 overs. After impressing with figures worth 2/20 on Saturday, Hasaranga was sensational with the ball as the visitors had no answers.

Wickets

Four wickets for Hasaranga

Hasaranga was introduced in the 7th over and he got the wicket of Glenn Phillips, whose premedidated reverse sweep did him in. A legbreak saw Michael Bracewell fall in the same over. Bracewell thought of going big and missed the line. He got Mitch Hay next, who was beaten on the flight. Will Young was his next scalp. Young's attempted sweep didn't materialize.

Numbers

Hasaranga races to 125 scalps in T20Is

Hasaranga, who also bowled a maiden, conceded at an economy rate of 4.20. In 76 matches, Hasaranga has raced to 125 wickets at an average of just 15.36. He claimed his 4th four-wicket haul in T20Is. In nine matches versus New Zealand, Hasaranga has 13 scalps at 16.69. As per ESPNcricinfo, 46 of Hasaranga's wickets have come at home, averaging 15.41.

Information

287 T20 wickets in 200 matches for Hasaranga

Playing his 200th T20 match, Hasaranga has raced to 287 scalps. He has claimed his 9th four-fer in the format in addition to also owning three five-wicket hauls.