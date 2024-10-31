Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian cricket team's vice-captain, is set to miss the upcoming Mumbai Test, not due to injury but for rest.

Despite concerns over his absence from training, head coach Gautam Gambhir assures that Bumrah is well-prepared.

Bumrah, who has been a key player this season, is expected to lead the team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November, with Rohit Sharma likely to miss the first Test for personal reasons.

Bumrah only did light fitness and fielding drills

Jasprit Bumrah set to be rested for Mumbai Test

By Rajdeep Saha 07:41 pm Oct 31, 202407:41 pm

What's the story India's ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the third and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Although he was seen at the team's training session at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, Bumrah only did light fitness and fielding drills. He did not bowl in either of India's training sessions at the stadium. India and NZ start the match proceedings on November 1.

Absence confirmed

Bumrah's absence from Mumbai Test confirmed

Confirming the same, The Indian Express stated Bumrah will miss the Mumbai Test and has already flown back to his hometown in Ahmedabad. Notably, the reason for his absence isn't an injury but it is still unclear if the decision was taken by team management or Bumrah himself asked for rest. "He won't be playing the Mumbai Test and has flown back home," a source told the media outlet.

Coach's reassurance

Gambhir dismisses concerns over Bumrah's training absence

Head coach Gautam Gambhir had dismissed concerns about Bumrah not bowling during training, saying all players were available for selection. "I think he [Bumrah] is just done his preparations," Gambhir had said on Thursday. "I think we know how the weather is in Mumbai, so obviously he needs to conserve his energy as well. So he's done his bowling, he's prepared really well, and he's fine."

Performance review

Bumrah's performance and future prospects

Bumrah has featured in all four Tests of the home season so far, bowling the third-most overs (90) and taking the third-most wickets (14). He was recently made vice-captain and is expected to lead the side at the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November. This is because Rohit Sharma is expected to miss the first Test for personal reasons.

Management silence

Team management silent on Bumrah's game status

Notably, the team management didn't hint during their two-day training at Wankhede that Bumrah would miss the game. Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar stressed India's recent Tests haven't been too taxing and Bumrah's workload hasn't been alarming. "In the two Test matches that he's bowled [against New Zealand] around 20-25 overs. So he hasn't bowled a lot," Nayar said on Wednesday.