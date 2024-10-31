Jasprit Bumrah set to be rested for Mumbai Test
India's ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the third and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai. Although he was seen at the team's training session at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, Bumrah only did light fitness and fielding drills. He did not bowl in either of India's training sessions at the stadium. India and NZ start the match proceedings on November 1.
Bumrah's absence from Mumbai Test confirmed
Confirming the same, The Indian Express stated Bumrah will miss the Mumbai Test and has already flown back to his hometown in Ahmedabad. Notably, the reason for his absence isn't an injury but it is still unclear if the decision was taken by team management or Bumrah himself asked for rest. "He won't be playing the Mumbai Test and has flown back home," a source told the media outlet.
Gambhir dismisses concerns over Bumrah's training absence
Head coach Gautam Gambhir had dismissed concerns about Bumrah not bowling during training, saying all players were available for selection. "I think he [Bumrah] is just done his preparations," Gambhir had said on Thursday. "I think we know how the weather is in Mumbai, so obviously he needs to conserve his energy as well. So he's done his bowling, he's prepared really well, and he's fine."
Bumrah's performance and future prospects
Bumrah has featured in all four Tests of the home season so far, bowling the third-most overs (90) and taking the third-most wickets (14). He was recently made vice-captain and is expected to lead the side at the start of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in November. This is because Rohit Sharma is expected to miss the first Test for personal reasons.
Team management silent on Bumrah's game status
Notably, the team management didn't hint during their two-day training at Wankhede that Bumrah would miss the game. Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar stressed India's recent Tests haven't been too taxing and Bumrah's workload hasn't been alarming. "In the two Test matches that he's bowled [against New Zealand] around 20-25 overs. So he hasn't bowled a lot," Nayar said on Wednesday.