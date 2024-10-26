Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma's performance in the fourth innings of Test cricket has been a concern, with an average of just 29.37 across 20 outings.

His form has dipped since taking over as captain in 2022, averaging 35.11 compared to 46.87 as a non-captain.

His struggles are evident across all conditions, with a lower average in away matches and a strike rate of 66.31 this year, raising questions about his aggressive approach in Test cricket.

Rohit owns a fourth-innings average of 29.37 (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Dissecting Rohit Sharma's worrisome numbers in 4th innings (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:21 pm Oct 26, 2024

What's the story Rohit Sharma's woes in the fourth innings continued as he was dismissed early in India's second innings of the second Test against New Zealand in Pune. Despite a bright start, Rohit was dismissed by Mitchell Santner on a spinner-friendly pitch. He scored just eight runs off 19 balls, adding 34 runs for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Here we decode Rohit's struggles in the fourth innings of Test cricket.

Dismissal breakdown

Rohit's dismissal: A detailed look

Rohit began his innings on an aggressive note, smashing a boundary off William O'Rourke's first ball. However, his stay at the crease was short-lived as Santner sent him back in the sixth over. Playing a defensive shot against Santner's delivery, the opener was caught off guard by extra bounce and edged an inside catch to Will Young at short leg.

Struggles

A fourth-innings average of 29.37

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has managed just 470 runs across 20 outings in the fourth innings. He averages a paltry 29.37 in this regard as the tally includes just two half-centuries with 55 being his best score. Notably, the Indian skipper averages over 39 in the first three innings. He has smashed 52 fours and 10 sixes while chasing the target in Test cricket.

Stats

Struggles across all conditions

Rohit averages 29.66 across seven fourth-innings assignments at home. His average in this regard is even poorer in away Tests matches (27.66 in 12 innigs). He batted last just once in a neutral Test and scored 43 runs. His numbers in the final innings are slightly better as a captain, an average of 33.33 across seven innings. As a non-skipper, his average in this regard was 27.

Information

Do you know?

Rohit's latest dismissal is the sixth instance of him failing to touch the 10-run mark in the fourth innings. He has returned unbeaten four times. The Indian skipper has crossed the 30-run mark on eight occasions. Spinners have dismissed him nine times in the final innings. On seven occasions, he has fallen to pacers.

Statistics

Rohit's dip in form

Meanwhile, Rohit's average this year is just 31.05 from 19 innings, a far cry from his career average of 42.83. His strike rate is also a concern at 66.31, which some argue may not help in Test cricket considering its aggressive nature. Since taking over captaincy from Virat Kohli in 2022, the opener's numbers have dipped compared significantly. He averaged 46.87 as a non-captain. His average while leading the unit is 35.11.