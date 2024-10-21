Summarize Simplifying... In short India has experienced multiple home Test losses in a year several times since 2000.

India lost to New Zealand and England at home in 2024

Years wherein India lost multiple Tests at home (since 2000)

By Parth Dhall 08:22 pm Oct 21, 2024

What's the story New Zealand claimed an eight-wicket win over India in the recently-concluded 1st Test in Bengaluru. The Kiwis, who prevailed on the final day, won their first Test in India in the 21st century. This was India's second defeat in the format at home in 2024. Notably, India last lost multiple home Tests in a year over a decade ago. Here's the list (since 2000).

2024

2024: Lost to England and NZ

Besides losing to New Zealand, India conceded a match against England earlier this year. England were bowled out for 246 in the first innings, with Ben Stokes's 70(88) powering them. India topped it by compiling 436. Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja slammed fifties. However, India couldn't chase 231 after England compiled 420 in the second innings.

2012

2012: Two successive defeats to England

As mentioned, the last instance of India losing multiple Tests at home in a year was in 2012. It happened during the famous 2012/13 Test series against England at home. India lost two successive Tests to England (Kolkata and Mumbai), thereby losing the series 2-1. Notably, England were the last side to win a Test series in India.

2004: Australia defeated India twice

During the 2004/05 season, Australia beat India twice to win the series. India's defeats came in Nagpur and Bengaluru. While the 2nd Test in Chennai was drawn, India bounced back in style to win the 4th Test at the Wankhede Stadium. They claimed a famous 13-run win after Australia failed to chase down 107. The Aussies perished for 93.

2000: South Africa won two consecutive Tests in India

South Africa handed India two successive defeats in their own backyard in February-March 2000. The Proteas won the first Test in Mumbai by four wickets and followed it up with an innings win in Bengaluru.